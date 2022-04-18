ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — A man has been arrested after stealing a school bus from Lincoln Consolidated Schools near Ypsilanti and leading police on a chase.

The bus was stolen around 8:20 p.m. Sunday from a locked, fenced-in area. Michigan State Police say the thief rammed a fence and drove off. The bus was later seen driving on Willis Road, US-23 and I-94.

Police said they tried to stop the bus, but it quickly took off. The driver then ran a red light in Canton Township, northeast of Ypsilanti, and crashed into a pickup truck. The people inside of the pickup truck were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

MSP say the 26-year-old from Stevenson Lake is facing numerous charges, including unlawful driving away of an automobile, resisting and obstructing a police officer, fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of property greater than $999.00 but less than $20,000 and breaking and entering.