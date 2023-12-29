GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We covered the tragedies, controversies and scams in 2023. But for every one of those stories, there were stories that made us all feel better about the world we live in.
Here is a list of some of the positive stories we reported on this year:
- Girl’s note of sadness at GR park leads to outpouring of support
- GR men see evolution of masculinity in ‘Creed III’ actors picture
- Hudsonville store in possession of popular sweater
- GRPD K-9 ‘doing well’ two months after serious crash
- $4.2 million project to restore Valley Field kicks off
- Police step up to help Portage man known as ‘the fudge guy’
- Bus driver ‘Miss Sparkles’ teaches kids magic of kindness
