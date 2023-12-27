GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a busy year for our Target 8 investigators, from exposing scams to flaws in the system.
Below is a list of some of Target 8’s most impactful investigations this year:
- ‘I’m free’: Man released after 21 years in prison
- Worker: Adult foster care short-staffed, undertrained on night of death
- ‘Gut-wrenching’: Fake birth mom scammed W MI couple seeking to adopt
- Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
- Zombie debt: 5-year-old medical bill haunts West Michigan woman
This is the second in a four-part series looking back at trending stories of 2023. The first focused on stories that made an impact in 2023. Still to come: Stories of growth in West Michigan and The most uplifting stories of the year. Watch for those later this week on The Seven.