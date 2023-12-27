GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a busy year for our Target 8 investigators, from exposing scams to flaws in the system.

Below is a list of some of Target 8’s most impactful investigations this year:

This is the second in a four-part series looking back at trending stories of 2023. The first focused on stories that made an impact in 2023. Still to come: Stories of growth in West Michigan and The most uplifting stories of the year. Watch for those later this week on The Seven.