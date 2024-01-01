GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — These parents rang in the new year with new arrivals.

Bronson BirthPlace in Kalamazoo’s first baby born in 2024 was Vivian, who came into the world just after midnight at 12:09 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches. She is the daughter of Viviana Romulo Uribe and Mijdil Espinoza Marcial of Kalamazoo.

Bronson BirthPlace in Battle Creek saw its first birth about 1:37 a.m. Baby Boy Richardson was born to parents April Oliver and Randall Richardson of Castleberry in southern Alabama. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

The first baby at Holland Hospital was Alexia Anara Rodriguez-Gonzalez, born at 2:56 a.m. She is the first child to born parents Destanee and Omar. She arrived about two weeks early, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 19 inches.