GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four men’s ice hockey teams from Michigan will go head-to-head next week to compete in the Great Lakes Invitational.

The tournament will be held at Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids, marking only the second time ever that the 57-year-old tournament has not been held in Detroit, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

“Grand Rapids is just the perfect fit. I think a lot of our institutions, with Michigan Tech, Michigan State, Ferris State and Western Michigan were all recruiting students out of that area … and we certainly have a lot of alumni in the area as well,” said Suzanne Sanregret, the athletic director at Michigan Tech University.

It starts on Tuesday when Michigan Tech faces Western Michigan at 3:30 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., Michigan State will face off against Ferris State.

On Wednesday, the consolation game will be at 3:30 p.m. and the championship game at 7 p.m., according to NCAA.

“We started off really strong coming to the mid-season break, and I think all four teams actually are looking really good, which will really bode for I think a really competitive, exciting tournament,” said Sanregret.

Last year, GLI was a showcase event with no winner, following a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020.