The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark on Nov. 25, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s perhaps nothing cozier than driving around to look at Christmas lights, with Christmas music playing on the radio and hot chocolate in your thermos.

There are some impressive light displays throughout West Michigan, many synced up with Christmas music you can play on the radio.

Find a neighborhood or home near you putting on a lights show:

ADA

Winter Wonderland Winter Lights Walking Trail | Dec. 2 through Jan. 31 | On and near Ada Drive | Details

ALLENDALE

Dornbos Family Light Show | Evenings throughout December | 12385 92nd Ave. | Donations go to Allendale Fire Department | Details

CANADIAN LAKES

Century 21 White House Realty’s Nights of Lights | Nov. 19 through Dec. 31, every Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | 9400 Pere Marquette Dr. | Details

COMSTOCK PARK

The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark | Nov. 23 through Dec. 31 | 4500 W River Drive NE | Tickets required | Details

CROTON TOWNSHIP

The Colors of Christmas Wonderland at Croton Township Campground | Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 | 7683 South Croton Hardy Drive | $5 donation suggested | Details

FENWICK

Bissell Light Shows | Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, Sunday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. | 1828 W. Boyer Road | Details

FRUITPORT

East Point Lights | Starting Nov. 26, every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | 6691 E. Point Dr. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

That Christmas Light Show in Eastown | Starting Nov. 26, every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. | 1247 Bates St. | Details

Loomanaries | Starting Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Three homes in the area of 13880 Ironwood Dr. | Details

HUDSONVILLE

Forest Lights | Starting Dec. 1 | 4063 Cambridge Drive | Details

KALAMAZOO

Lights on Rockingham | Weekend of Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 | 3284 Rockingham St. | Details

MATTAWAN

Silvergrass Holiday Lights | Nov. 7 through Dec. 31, shows Sunday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | 58280 Blue Stem Circle | Details

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP

Bunce Christmas Lights | Starting Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. | 5868 W Muskrat Rd. | Details

THREE RIVERS

Riverside Church’s River Lights of Wonder | Nov. 26 through Dec. 24, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | 207 East Michigan Ave. | Details

WALKER

Bristolwood Light Show | Nov. 25 through Dec. 25, Thursday through Sunday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., every night during the week of Christmas | 2460 Bristolwood Drive NW | Details

WYOMING

Sage River Holiday Lights | Nov. 25 through Dec. 25, Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Nine homes on Sage River Court and Amur Drive | Details

ZEELAND

Hughes Musical Christmas Show | Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, Sunday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. | 10679 Deer Ridge Court | Details

Don’t see your light display on the list? Send us the information to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.