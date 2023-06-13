WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Later this month, a nationwide swim school is looking to break a world record and help raise awareness about drowning.

Goldfish Swim School, which has more than 100 locations around the U.S. and Canada, has teamed up with the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” to try to break the world record for the most people learning how to swim at a given time on June 22.

There are 12 Goldfish Swim Schools in Michigan, including one in Grandville that will be participating. Other swim schools across the country have also partnered with the organization to help break the record.

From 12 to 1 p.m. June 22, you can also participate in the record-breaking attempt.

The goal of the program is to also raise awareness of drownings, learn more about prevention tactics and general water safety.

This is the 14th year that World’s Largest Swim lesson has hosted the event. Since its inception, there have been over 332,000 children and adults who have participated across 48 different countries.

For more information on the event, click here. If you’re interested in participating at the Grandville location, click here.