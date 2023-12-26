GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As 2023 draws to a close, News 8 is looking back at the top stories in West Michigan this year.

Below are the most impactful stories of the last 12 months:

MICHIGAN STATE SHOOTING

The reality of mass shootings hit close to home for Michigan State University students, their families and the entire state when a lone gunman walked onto campus on a cold February night and began a shooting spree that ended with three students’ lives cut short and the gunman taking his own life. For more stories on the Michigan State University shooting, click here.

OTTAWA COUNTY CONTROVERSY

Partisan politics also created controversy in Ottawa County. In November 2022, voters elected a slate of candidates backed by Ottawa Impact — a grassroots group of citizens upset over mask requirements and other mandates issued by the state and enforced by Ottawa County health officials — to the county board of commissioners. Once those newly elected leaders took the oath of office, controversy ensued as the board ousted the county administrator, replaced Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley and closed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department.

It continued with the attempted firing of Hambley over enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in favor of Nathaniel Kelley, who handles health and safety protocols for a heating and cooling company.

What followed was a battle that continues today in both the boardroom and the courtroom.

The debate is ongoing on whether to give Hambley $4 million to walk away from the health department.

ST. JOSEPH CO. SHERIFF’S ARREST

Ottawa County officials weren’t the only public officials embroiled in controversy this year. In late February, St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite was arrested after slamming his county-owned SUV into the back of another vehicle traveling along US-131 near the Kalamazoo, St. Joseph County line. The whole thing was caught on dashcam from a sheriff’s office vehicle.

Lillywhite would eventually plead guilty to drunk driving. He was sentenced to probation but refused to resign. Today he’s a sheriff without a gun. As a result of firearms being found in Lillywhite’s SUV, the judge said he could not carry a gun as part of his sentence.

GUN VIOLENCE

Gun violence continued to lead many of our newscasts in 2023. In early November, Grand Rapids experienced one of the most violent days in recent history. Three people were shot dead over five hours in the city’s Burton Heights neighborhood. Police speculate all three shootings were related.

PAW PAW FIREFIGHTER KILLED

Tragedy wasn’t exclusive to the big city in 2023. In February, while responding to a fallen electrical wire during a winter storm, Paw Paw volunteer firefighter Ethan Quillen was electrocuted when another line came down. The 28-year-old’s funeral was filled with messages of faith, honor and tradition.

WEST MICHIGAN STUDENTS ESCAPE MAUI WILDFIRES

There were also far-away tragedies that hit close to home. In August, wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least 100 people and destroying thousands of buildings. But for two young women from West Michigan, who went to Maui earlier in the summer for the adventure of a lifetime, the fires also proved just how resourceful and resilient they could be in the face of danger.

This is the first article in a four-part series looking back at trending stories of 2023.