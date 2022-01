OCSO: Shot fired after fight at Shell station

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A fight at a shell gas station ended with a man shooting at another man’s car, a spokesperson for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office says.

The fight happened around 10:00 p.m. at the Shell gas station at 160 North River Avenue in Holland. After what the spokesperson describes as a “small altercation,” a 49-year-old Holland man fired his gun at a 30-year-old Hamilton man’s car.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

The Holland man fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after, but witnesses got the plate number of his car and led officer’s to the identity of the man who fired the shot. Police say it did not take long to find the suspect, who was arrested without incident.

The Holland man is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on a variety of charges.