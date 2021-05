Memorial Day parades and events in West Michigan for 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with many parades, ceremonies and virtual events this Memorial Day.

The national holiday falls on Monday, May 31 this year, and marks the unofficial start of summer.

Find a celebration near you here:

Allegan County

Dorr festivities | Monday, May 31, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Douglas parade | Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. | Event details

Plainwell parade | Monday, 31, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Event details

Saugatuck parade | Monday, May 31, at 9 a.m. | Event details

Wayland parade| Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. | Event details

Barry County

Middleville Lions Club parade | Monday, May 31, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Event details

Ionia county

Portland parade | Monday, May 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Event details

Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo MCL ceremony | Monday, May 31, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.| Event details

Kent County

Grand Rapids virtual event | Sunday, May 30, at 12 p.m. | Event details

Walker parade | Monday, May 31, at 12 p.m. | Event details (pdf)

The route for the Walker Memorial Day parade (courtesy Walker city)

Muskegon County

Muskegon ceremony and USS LST 393 tours | Monday, May 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Ottawa County

Holland ceremony | Monday, May 31, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Event details

Hudsonville service | Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. | Event details

Jamestown Township parade | Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. | Event details

Olive Township service | Monday, May 31, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Event details

Zeeland ceremony | Monday, May 31, at 10 a.m. | Event details

Jenison parade | Monday, May 31, at 9 a.m. | Event details

Van Buren County

South Haven parade | Monday, May 31, at 9 a.m. | Event details

Don’t see your parade or event on our list? Send us the information by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.