Storm Team 8: Memorial Day weekend travel forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer unofficially begins this holiday weekend, though there have already been several summer-like days this year in West Michigan.

Grand Rapids has had eight days at or above 80 degrees in 2021, and both Kalamazoo and Battle Creek have made it to 90 degrees.

Temperatures won’t be that warm for Memorial Day weekend, but it is shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in Michigan.

Friday will be the least pleasant day of the long weekend. In West Michigan, the day will start off in the 40s with a good chance of rain and some showers will be possible through the rest of the day, as well. Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the mid- or upper 50s. Sustained winds of 15 mph to 25 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph will make it feel even cooler.

The Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula will be drier than central and southern Michigan on Friday, but it will still be windy. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s in the U.P., and low to mid 50s in the northern Lower Peninsula. Skies will become partly sunny through the day.

Sunshine will break out across the state on Saturday. Northern Michigan will start the day with cold temperatures and sunny skies, while central and southern Michigan will see morning cloud cover give way to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures across the state will be cooler than average, but still fairly comfortable. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-60s.

Central and southern Michigan will return to the low 70s on Sunday. Temperatures in the 60s will be more common for northern lower and the Upper Peninsula. It will be a great day for outdoor activities with dry conditions, comfortable temperatures and sunshine.

Dry weather will continue into Memorial Day. The only exception will be in the western Upper Peninsula, where a few light rain showers will be possible. Temperatures will generally be in the 60s in the U.P and around 70 degrees across the rest of the state.