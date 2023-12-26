GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan cities will celebrate the new year with parties, fireworks and even the largest New Year’s Eve ball drop in the state.
Ring in 2024 with these West Michigan New Years Eve celebrations:
BEFORE NEW YEAR’S EVE
- Kent District Library Countdown to Happy Noon Year! | Various branches | Dec. 29 and 30 | Details
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum New Year’s Early Eve | At GRPM | Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
ON NEW YEAR’S EVE
ALLEGAN
- NYE! New Year’s Eve Celebration | Riverfront | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Details
CEDAR SPRINGS
- Cedar’s New Year’s Springing Eve Ball Drop | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details
GRAND HAVEN
- Grand Haven New Years Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS
- New Years Eve Ballroom Bashes | Amway Grand and JW Mariott | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $65. | Details
KALAMAZOO
- Kalamazoo New Year’s Fest | Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight | Details
LUDINGTON
- New Year’s Eve Ball Drop | Downtown Ludington | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details
SOUTH HAVEN
- New Year’s Eve Celebration | Downtown South Haven | Noon to midnight | Details
To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.