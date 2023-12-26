GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan cities will celebrate the new year with parties, fireworks and even the largest New Year’s Eve ball drop in the state.

Ring in 2024 with these West Michigan New Years Eve celebrations:

BEFORE NEW YEAR’S EVE

Kent District Library Countdown to Happy Noon Year! | Various branches | Dec. 29 and 30 | Details

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum New Year’s Early Eve | At GRPM | Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

ALLEGAN

NYE! New Year’s Eve Celebration | Riverfront | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Details

CEDAR SPRINGS

Cedar’s New Year’s Springing Eve Ball Drop | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details

GRAND HAVEN

Grand Haven New Years Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

New Years Eve Ballroom Bashes | Amway Grand and JW Mariott | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $65. | Details

KALAMAZOO

Kalamazoo New Year’s Fest | Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight | Details

LUDINGTON

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop | Downtown Ludington | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details

SOUTH HAVEN

New Year’s Eve Celebration | Downtown South Haven | Noon to midnight | Details

To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.