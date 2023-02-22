GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizations across West Michigan are holding their annual Lenten fish fries as Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays.
Lent begins Wednesday, Feb. 22 and runs through Thursday, April 6.
Find a fish fry or soup supper near you:
FISH FRY EVENTS
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Otsego
- St. Margaret Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. | Details
Wayland
- Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church Gun Lake | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $15 buffet or takeout | Details
- VFW Post #7581 | Fridays 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $14 buffet or takeout | Details
CALHOUN COUNTY
Albion
- St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $14.50 adults, $13.50 seniors 60 and up, $10 kids under 12 | Details
Marshall
- St. Mary Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $14 adults, $13 seniors, $10 kids under 12, free for kids under 5, $13 takeout | Details
IONIA COUNTY
Ionia
- Ss. Peter & Paul Parish | Feb. 24, March 3, March 10 | Dine in or takeout, $12 adults, $10 seniors 60 and up, $6 kids 6 to 12, $35 max for families with kids | Details
KENT COUNTY
Belmont
- Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $10 seniors, $4 kids | Details
Comstock Park
- American Legion Post #47 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Details
- Holy Trinity Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | $13 adults, $6 kids 10 and under | Details
Grand Rapids
- St. Isidore Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in or takeout, $15 adults, $6 kids 5 to 12, $2 kids 4 and under | Details
- St. Paul the Apostle Parish | March 10, March 24 | Reservations recommend, prices vary | Details
- Parish of St. Jude | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $14 adults, $12 seniors 63 and up, $10 teens, $6 kids, free for kids 5 and under, $14 takeout | Details
Rockford
- Our Lady of Consolation Parish Knights of Columbus | March 10, Mach 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
Wyoming
- Knights of Columbus #4362 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $8 kids ages 5 to 10, free for kids 4 and under | Details
- St. John Vianney Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in and drive through, $13 adults, $6 kids $6 | Details
MECOSTA COUNTY
Big Rapids
- St. Mary-St. Paul Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | $13 or two for $25, seniors $12, kids 10 and under $10 | Details
Greenville
- Knights of Columbus St. Charles | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in or carry out, $12 adults, $10 seniors over 65, $10 kids 12 and under, free for kids 5 and under | Details
Remus
- St. Michael Catholic School | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $20 adults, $18 seniors, $15 kids, free for kids 5 and under, $15 takeout | Details
MONTCALM COUNTY
Greenville
- St. Charles Borromeo Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 10 | Dine in or takeout, $12 adults, $10 seniors 65 and up, $10 kids under 12, free for kids 5 and under | Details
Howard City
- Christ the King-St. Francis de Sales Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $13 adults or two for $25, $6 kids, $13 takeout | Details
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Norton Shores
- Knights of Columbus #706 | Feb. 22, Feb. 24, March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | $15 | Details
Whitehall
- Knights of Columbus Council #12985 | Fridays from Feb. 17 through March 31 | $15 dine in or takeout | Details
NEWAYGO COUNTY
Newaygo
- St. Bartholomew Knights of Columbus | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $6 kids, $35 families | Details
OCEANA COUNTY
Hart
- St. Joseph Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $13 dine in or takeout | Details
OTTAWA COUNTY
Marne
- Marne Lions Club | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Takeout only, $13 adults, $6 kids 12 and under | Details
- Marne American Legion | Fridays from Feb. 10 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | $12 dine in and takeout | Details
Holland
- VFW Post 2144 | Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 to $15 dine in or takeout | Details
- Our Lady of the Lake Parish – Knights of Columbus #7115 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Prices to be determined | Details
SOUP SUPPER/OTHER LENTEN MEALS
IONIA COUNTY
Portland
- St. Patrick Parish | Soup Supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 at 6:45 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details
KENT COUNTY
Byron Center
- St. Sebastian Parish | Soup supper from Feb. 24 through March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details
Caledonia
- Holy Family Parish | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details
East Grand Rapids
- St. Stephen Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 following Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. | Free | Details
Grand Rapids
- Ss. Peter & Paul Parish | Soup and salad dinners Wednesdays from March 1 through March 29 at 5 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details
- St. Thomas the Apostle Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free, bring salad of bread to share if you are able | Details
Parnell
- St. Patrick Parish | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Free with offerings accepted | Details
NEWAYGO COUNTY
Brunswick/Fremont
- St. Michael/Church the King/All Saints | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details
OTTAWA COUNTY
Marne
- St. Mary Parish | Soup supper Saturday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details
VAN BUREN COUNTY
Mattawan
- St. John Bosco Knights of Columbus | Spaghetti supper Feb. 24, March 10, March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $5 | Details
Don’t see your organization’s Lenten meal on the list? Email us the information at reportit@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.