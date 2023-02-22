GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizations across West Michigan are holding their annual Lenten fish fries as Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

Lent begins Wednesday, Feb. 22 and runs through Thursday, April 6.

Find a fish fry or soup supper near you:

FISH FRY EVENTS

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Otsego

  • St. Margaret Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. | Details

Wayland

  • Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church Gun Lake | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $15 buffet or takeout | Details
  • VFW Post #7581 | Fridays 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $14 buffet or takeout | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Albion

  • St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $14.50 adults, $13.50 seniors 60 and up, $10 kids under 12 | Details

Marshall

  • St. Mary Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $14 adults, $13 seniors, $10 kids under 12, free for kids under 5, $13 takeout | Details

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia

  • Ss. Peter & Paul Parish | Feb. 24, March 3, March 10 | Dine in or takeout, $12 adults, $10 seniors 60 and up, $6 kids 6 to 12, $35 max for families with kids | Details

KENT COUNTY

Belmont

  • Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $10 seniors, $4 kids | Details

Comstock Park

  • American Legion Post #47 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Details
  • Holy Trinity Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | $13 adults, $6 kids 10 and under | Details

Grand Rapids

  • St. Isidore Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in or takeout, $15 adults, $6 kids 5 to 12, $2 kids 4 and under | Details
  • St. Paul the Apostle Parish | March 10, March 24 | Reservations recommend, prices vary | Details
  • Parish of St. Jude | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $14 adults, $12 seniors 63 and up, $10 teens, $6 kids, free for kids 5 and under, $14 takeout | Details

Rockford

  • Our Lady of Consolation Parish Knights of Columbus | March 10, Mach 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Wyoming

  • Knights of Columbus #4362 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $8 kids ages 5 to 10, free for kids 4 and under | Details
  • St. John Vianney Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in and drive through, $13 adults, $6 kids $6 | Details

MECOSTA COUNTY

Big Rapids

  • St. Mary-St. Paul Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | $13 or two for $25, seniors $12, kids 10 and under $10 | Details

Greenville

  • Knights of Columbus St. Charles | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in or carry out, $12 adults, $10 seniors over 65, $10 kids 12 and under, free for kids 5 and under | Details

Remus

  • St. Michael Catholic School | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $20 adults, $18 seniors, $15 kids, free for kids 5 and under, $15 takeout | Details

MONTCALM COUNTY

Greenville

  • St. Charles Borromeo Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 10 | Dine in or takeout, $12 adults, $10 seniors 65 and up, $10 kids under 12, free for kids 5 and under | Details

Howard City

  • Christ the King-St. Francis de Sales Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $13 adults or two for $25, $6 kids, $13 takeout | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Norton Shores

  • Knights of Columbus #706 | Feb. 22, Feb. 24, March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | $15 | Details

Whitehall

  • Knights of Columbus Council #12985 | Fridays from Feb. 17 through March 31 | $15 dine in or takeout | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Newaygo

  • St. Bartholomew Knights of Columbus | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $6 kids, $35 families | Details

OCEANA COUNTY

Hart

  • St. Joseph Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $13 dine in or takeout | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Marne

  • Marne Lions Club | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Takeout only, $13 adults, $6 kids 12 and under | Details
  • Marne American Legion | Fridays from Feb. 10 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | $12 dine in and takeout | Details

Holland

  • VFW Post 2144 | Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 to $15 dine in or takeout | Details
  • Our Lady of the Lake Parish – Knights of Columbus #7115 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Prices to be determined | Details

SOUP SUPPER/OTHER LENTEN MEALS

IONIA COUNTY

Portland

  • St. Patrick Parish | Soup Supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 at 6:45 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details

KENT COUNTY

Byron Center

  • St. Sebastian Parish | Soup supper from Feb. 24 through March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details

Caledonia

  • Holy Family Parish | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details

East Grand Rapids

  • St. Stephen Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 following Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. | Free | Details

Grand Rapids

  • Ss. Peter & Paul Parish | Soup and salad dinners Wednesdays from March 1 through March 29 at 5 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details
  • St. Thomas the Apostle Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free, bring salad of bread to share if you are able | Details

Parnell

  • St. Patrick Parish | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Free with offerings accepted | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Brunswick/Fremont

  • St. Michael/Church the King/All Saints | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Marne

  • St. Mary Parish | Soup supper Saturday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Mattawan

  • St. John Bosco Knights of Columbus | Spaghetti supper Feb. 24, March 10, March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $5 | Details

