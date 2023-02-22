GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizations across West Michigan are holding their annual Lenten fish fries as Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

Lent begins Wednesday, Feb. 22 and runs through Thursday, April 6.

Find a fish fry or soup supper near you:

FISH FRY EVENTS

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Otsego

St. Margaret Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. | Details

Wayland

Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church Gun Lake | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $15 buffet or takeout | Details

VFW Post #7581 | Fridays 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $14 buffet or takeout | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Albion

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $14.50 adults, $13.50 seniors 60 and up, $10 kids under 12 | Details

Marshall

St. Mary Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $14 adults, $13 seniors, $10 kids under 12, free for kids under 5, $13 takeout | Details

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia

Ss. Peter & Paul Parish | Feb. 24, March 3, March 10 | Dine in or takeout, $12 adults, $10 seniors 60 and up, $6 kids 6 to 12, $35 max for families with kids | Details

KENT COUNTY

Belmont

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $10 seniors, $4 kids | Details

Comstock Park

American Legion Post #47 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Details

Holy Trinity Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | $13 adults, $6 kids 10 and under | Details

Grand Rapids

St. Isidore Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in or takeout, $15 adults, $6 kids 5 to 12, $2 kids 4 and under | Details

St. Paul the Apostle Parish | March 10, March 24 | Reservations recommend, prices vary | Details

Parish of St. Jude | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $14 adults, $12 seniors 63 and up, $10 teens, $6 kids, free for kids 5 and under, $14 takeout | Details

Rockford

Our Lady of Consolation Parish Knights of Columbus | March 10, Mach 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Wyoming

Knights of Columbus #4362 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $8 kids ages 5 to 10, free for kids 4 and under | Details

St. John Vianney Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in and drive through, $13 adults, $6 kids $6 | Details

MECOSTA COUNTY

Big Rapids

St. Mary-St. Paul Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | $13 or two for $25, seniors $12, kids 10 and under $10 | Details

Greenville

Knights of Columbus St. Charles | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Dine in or carry out, $12 adults, $10 seniors over 65, $10 kids 12 and under, free for kids 5 and under | Details

Remus

St. Michael Catholic School | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $20 adults, $18 seniors, $15 kids, free for kids 5 and under, $15 takeout | Details

MONTCALM COUNTY

Greenville

St. Charles Borromeo Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 10 | Dine in or takeout, $12 adults, $10 seniors 65 and up, $10 kids under 12, free for kids 5 and under | Details

Howard City

Christ the King-St. Francis de Sales Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $13 adults or two for $25, $6 kids, $13 takeout | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Norton Shores

Knights of Columbus #706 | Feb. 22, Feb. 24, March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | $15 | Details

Whitehall

Knights of Columbus Council #12985 | Fridays from Feb. 17 through March 31 | $15 dine in or takeout | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Newaygo

St. Bartholomew Knights of Columbus | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 adults, $6 kids, $35 families | Details

OCEANA COUNTY

Hart

St. Joseph Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $13 dine in or takeout | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Marne

Marne Lions Club | Fridays from Feb. 24 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Takeout only, $13 adults, $6 kids 12 and under | Details

Marne American Legion | Fridays from Feb. 10 through April 7 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | $12 dine in and takeout | Details

Holland

VFW Post 2144 | Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $12 to $15 dine in or takeout | Details

Our Lady of the Lake Parish – Knights of Columbus #7115 | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Prices to be determined | Details

SOUP SUPPER/OTHER LENTEN MEALS

IONIA COUNTY

Portland

St. Patrick Parish | Soup Supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 at 6:45 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details

KENT COUNTY

Byron Center

St. Sebastian Parish | Soup supper from Feb. 24 through March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details

Caledonia

Holy Family Parish | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details

East Grand Rapids

St. Stephen Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 following Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. | Free | Details

Grand Rapids

Ss. Peter & Paul Parish | Soup and salad dinners Wednesdays from March 1 through March 29 at 5 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details

St. Thomas the Apostle Parish | Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free, bring salad of bread to share if you are able | Details

Parnell

St. Patrick Parish | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 | Free with offerings accepted | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Brunswick/Fremont

St. Michael/Church the King/All Saints | Soup supper Fridays from Feb. 24 through March 31 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Free with offerings accepted | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Marne

St. Mary Parish | Soup supper Saturday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. | Free with donations accepted | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Mattawan

St. John Bosco Knights of Columbus | Spaghetti supper Feb. 24, March 10, March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | $5 | Details

Don’t see your organization’s Lenten meal on the list? Email us the information at reportit@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.