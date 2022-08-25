GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will be celebrating Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, with bridge walks, parades and other fun events.

If you’re able to make the drive up north, check out the annual bridge walk at the Mackinac Bridge. The bridge will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day for the walk this year. More information can be found at mackinacbridge.org.

FILE – Pedestrians walk the Mackinac Bridge on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, during the 62nd annual Labor Day Bridge Walk. (AP Photo/John L. Russell)

If you’d rather stay local, find an event near you in the list below:

BATTLE CREEK

BSA TROOP 355 10th Annual Labor Day Car Show | Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

BELDING

Belding Labor Day Celebration | Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 | Details

CEDAR SPRINGS

Wolverine Skyhawks Labor Day RC Airshow | Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

GRAND HAVEN

Grand Haven Labor Day Bridge Walk | Monday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

West Michigan Labor Fest at Rosa Parks Circle | Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

HOLLAND/ZEELAND

Holland Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade | Monday, Sept. 5 at 9:15 a.m. | Details

MONTAGUE

White Lake Area Labor Day Community Walk | Monday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. | Details

MUSKEGON

Cars for Cancer Labor Day Car Show & Cruise | Sept. 4 through Sept. 4 | Details (pdf)

Hackley Park Labor Day Parade and Celebration | Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Don’t see your city’s event on our list? Send us the information by emailing reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.