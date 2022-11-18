GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are tons of ways to celebrate the holidays in West Michigan this year, from Christmas parades to tree lightings.

Below, find a holiday event near you.

GRAND RAPIDS

Grand Rapids Symphony: The Polar Express in Concert | Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 | Details

Gentex Santa Parade | Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Frederik Meijer Gardens: University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions | Nov. 22, 2021 through Jan. 8, 2022 | Details

Holly Sip & Shop Hop | Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Menorah Lighting at Calder Plaza | Nov. 28 through Dec. 5 | Details

Grand Rapids Symphony: University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops | Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 | Details

Tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle | Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

West Catholic Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

West Michigan Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 3-4, Dec. 17 | Details

GVSU Arts Celebration Holiday Concert: “And on Earth, Peace” | Dec. 5 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 9-11, 16-18 | Details

Baxter Holiday Celebration | Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

The Whoville 5K | Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. | Details

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage | Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Orchard Hill: Lighted Christmas Path | Dec. 16 through 18, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Symphony: Sandi Patty: Christmas Blessings | Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Public Museum: Let it Snow! (Planetarium show) | Various dates | Details

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Saugatuck Center for the Arts Winter’s Eve Market | Nov. 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Saugatuck Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony | Nov. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Fennville Holiday Events | Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Glenn Circle of Lights Celebration | Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Wayland Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. | Details

Plainwell Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. | Details

Dorr Township Christmas in the Park | Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Otesgo Hometown Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. | Details

BARRY COUNTY

Gilmore Car Museum Winter Wonderland | Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 | Details

Hastings Jingle and Mingle | Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 | Details

Middleville Lions Club Christmas Parade | Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. | Details

BRANCH COUNTY

Coldwater Holiday Parade | Dec. 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek Christmas Parade | Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. | Details

58th Annual Marshall Christmas Parade | Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. | Details

Battle Creek Winter Wanderland | Dec. 2 through Dec. 3 | Details

Battle Creek Brass Band Holiday Concert | Dec. 3 | Details

The Battle Creek Symphony Presents: Big Band Christmas | Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds | Throughout December | Details

IONIA COUNTY

Lakewood Area Christmas ‘Round the Town Craft Show | Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 | Details

Ionia Hometown Holiday | Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Belding’s Home for the Holidays | Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo Maple Hill Holiday Parade | Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. | Details

The Holiday Craft Show | Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 | Details

Kalamazoo Bronson Park tree lighting | Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Portage Holiday Market | Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. | Details

Portage Traditional Holiday & Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. | Details

The Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Vicksburg Christmas in the Village | Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. | Details

KENT COUNTY

Tanger Outlets Holiday Tree Lighting | Nov. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Annual Christmas Through Lowell | Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 | Details

Gaslight Village tree lighting ceremony | Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

CARE Ballet: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas | Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 | Details

Cascade Township tree lighting ceremony | Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. | Details

Walker WinterFest | Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Kentwood holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Ada Business Association: Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys | Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Rockford’s Holiday Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details

Rockford Free Holiday Carriage Rides | Dec. 2 through Dec. 16 | Details

Lowell Christmas festivities and Annual Night-time Santa Parade | Dec. 3 all day | Details

Cedar Springs Public Library A Toy Story Holiday | Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

A Cedar Springs Christmas “Mingle with Kris Kringle” 2022 | Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Rockford’s 78th Annual Santa Parade | Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. | Details

Christmas in Caledonia | Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. | Details

Grandville Christmas at the Commons | Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Byron Twp. Branch’s 8th Annual Gingerbread House Contest | Dec. 5 through Dec. 31 | Details

Santa & Mrs. Claus Visit Rockford! | Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. | Details

Nelson Township Branch Meet Santa! | Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Details

Santa Parade Wyoming Kentwood Chamber of Commerce | Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

Gingerbread Lane KDL | Various dates | Details

Ready for Reindeer! KDL | Various dates | Details

Meet the Sled Dogs KDL | Various dates | Details

SnowFest Craft Time! KDL | Various dates | Details

MONTCALM COUNTY

Greenville Christmas Parade & Events | Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Stanton Holiday Block Party & Parade | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon Holidays in the City | Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Hackley Park Tree Lighting | Nov. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Mona Shores America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree | Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 | Details

69th Annual White Lake Area Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library Holiday Cheer Party | Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library Holiday Snowflake Crafts – December Take and Make | Starting Dec. 5 | Details

Hackley Public Library Holiday Reindeer Hot Cocoa Take and Make Kit | Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library Holiday Reader’s Theater – Cozy Christmas Tales | Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library Holiday Crafty Holiday Day! | Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Christmas Walk Newaygo 2022 | Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Velocity St Nick Kick 2022 | Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Christmas in Croton 2022 | Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Fremont Christmas Stroll and Illuminated Parade | Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Fremont Breakfast at the North Pole with Santa | Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

OCEANA COUNTY

Hart Home for the Holidays Parade and Tree Lighting | Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Pentwater Christmas in the Village | Dec. 3, 10, 17 | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Hudsonville Holiday Parade | Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. | Details

Hudsonville Christmas Tree Lighting | Nov. 19 after parade | Details

Holland Holiday Kerstmarkt | Nov. 19 through Dec. 10 | Details

Spring Lake Sparkle kickoff | Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Zeeland tree lighting, Magical Christmas Parade | Nov. 28 at 6:15 p.m. | Details

Howard Miller Community Center Holiday Train Show | Nov. 28 through Dec. 17 | Details

Downtown Holland Parade of Lights | Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Feel the Zeel of Christmas | Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 | Details

Outdoor Discovery Center Holiday Winter Walk, other holiday events | Nov. 30 through Dec. 28 | Details

Tulip Time Sinterklaas Eve | Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

42nd Annual Coopersville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details

Grand Haven 31st Annual Jingle Bell Parade | Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. | Details

Turning Pointe School of Dance The Promise | Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 | Details

Holland Museum Holidays Around the World 2022 | Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Cappon House Victorian Christmas | Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Downtown Holland Shopping Jam | Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Details

Critter Barn Christmas Live Nativity | Dates to be announced | Details

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

Three Rivers Christmas Around Town | Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 | Details

Sturgis Dashing through Downtown | Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 | Details

Centreville Hometown Christmas Celebration Parade | Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Constantine Lighted Christmas Parade and High School Choir sing a long | Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

South Haven Center for the Arts Mistletoe Market | Nov. 19 through Dec. 11 | Details

South Haven Holiday in the Park, Santa Paws Pet Parade | Nov. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details

Paw Paw Annual Christmas Tree Lighting | Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Paw Paw Children’s Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Details

Michigan Maritime Museum Selfies with Santa | Dec. 3 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Mattawan Christmas Santa in the Park and Lighting of the trees | Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details

Michigan Maritime Museum The Christmas Ship Concert | Dec. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Michigan Maritime Museum Christmas Tree Ship Book Reading with Captain Bob | Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

