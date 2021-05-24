LIST: West Michigan 2021 summer events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer in West Michigan: normally, the season is full of festivals, concerts, outdoor events and trips to the lakeshore.
Yet as we head into the second summer of the pandemic, plans are still up in the air for some local event organizers.
As of the publish date of this story, find an updated list below of what is still scheduled and what’s been postponed or canceled. We’ll keep updating the list as more information is released.
JUNE 2021
B-93 BIRTHDAY BASH
2020 event rescheduled for June 2021, however, no details have been released yet. | B93.iheart.com
BATTLE CREEK FIELD OF FLIGHT
Runs June 30 to July 4. | Details
DO-DAH PARADE
June 5 along Lovell Street in downtown Kalamazoo. | Details
GRAND HAVEN ARTS FESTIVAL
June 26-27 in downtown Grand Haven. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS ASIAN PACIFIC FESTIVAL
June 11-12 at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
June 4-6 (outdoors) in downtown Grand Rapids. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS PRIDE FESTIVAL
Virtual event for 2021 will take place on June 20. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS TRIATHLON
June 19-20. New two-day format to include social distancing, changes to course. | Details
JAZZ IN THE PARK CONCERT SERIES
Several dates beginning in June and running through August at Millennium Park | Details
KALAMAZOO PRIDE FESTIVAL
Virtual event for 2021. The #AlwaysOutFront Awards will be held on June 11. | Details
LAKESHORE ART FESTIVAL
June 26-27 in downtown Muskegon. | Details
MUSKEGON SUMMER WINE UP
June 12. | Details
TASTE OF MUSKEGON
The main event has been moved to September, but a “taste tour” runs from June 12-19. | Details
JULY 2021
FIFTH THIRD BANK SUMMER CONCERTS AT MEIJER GARDENS
The series is scheduled to take place July through September. The tentative, 30-show lineup has been released. | Details
BATTLE CREEK CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL
July 17 at Kellogg Arena. | Details
BERLIN YOUTH FAIR (MARNE)
July 5-10, transitioning this year to a youth fair format. | Details
GRAND HAVEN COAST GUARD FESTIVAL
July 30 – Aug. 8. | Details
IONIA FREE FAIR
July 16-24 at the Ionia Fairgrounds. | Details
MUSKEGON BIKE TIME
July 15-18.| Details
OTTAWA COUNTY FAIR
July 26-31 in Holland. | Details
UPHEAVAL FESTIVAL
July 16-17 in Grand Rapids. | Details
VAN BUREN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
July 19-24 in Hartford canceled. | Details
AUGUST 2021
28TH STREET METRO CRUISE
Aug. 27 & 28 in Kent County. | Details
ELECTRIC FOREST MUSIC FESTIVAL
Canceled for 2021. Expected to return in 2022. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS COMIC CON
Aug. 13-15 at the DeltaPlex in Walker. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS HISPANIC FESTIVAL
Aug. 6-8. | Details
GRAND RAPIDS YASSOU! GREEK FEST
Tentatively scheduled for Aug. 20-22. Official event confirmation has not yet happened. | Details
GREAT LAKES SURF FESTIVAL
Aug. 14 at Pere Marquette Beach. | Details
HUDSONVILLE COMMUNITY FAIR
Aug. 23-28. | Details
NATIONAL BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL
Aug. 12-15 in South Haven. | Details
SPARTA CELTIC FESTIVAL
Aug. 13-14. | Details
SEPTEMBER 2021
MSU GRAND FONDO 2021
Sept. 18 in Grand Rapids. | Details
ALLEGAN COUNTY FAIR
Sept. 10-18 in Allegan. | Details
ARTPRIZE
Sept. 16 – Oct. 3 in downtown Grand Rapids. | Details
