LIST: West Michigan 2021 summer events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer in West Michigan: normally, the season is full of festivals, concerts, outdoor events and trips to the lakeshore.

Yet as we head into the second summer of the pandemic, plans are still up in the air for some local event organizers.

As of the publish date of this story, find an updated list below of what is still scheduled and what’s been postponed or canceled. We’ll keep updating the list as more information is released.

If you have a major event you’d like us to add to the list, please email us at ReportIt@woodtv.com with details and valid URL to the event listing.

JUNE 2021

B-93 BIRTHDAY BASH

2020 event rescheduled for June 2021, however, no details have been released yet. | B93.iheart.com

BATTLE CREEK FIELD OF FLIGHT

Runs June 30 to July 4. | Details

DO-DAH PARADE

June 5 along Lovell Street in downtown Kalamazoo. | Details

GRAND HAVEN ARTS FESTIVAL

June 26-27 in downtown Grand Haven. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS ASIAN PACIFIC FESTIVAL

June 11-12 at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

June 4-6 (outdoors) in downtown Grand Rapids. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS PRIDE FESTIVAL

Virtual event for 2021 will take place on June 20. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS TRIATHLON

June 19-20. New two-day format to include social distancing, changes to course. | Details

JAZZ IN THE PARK CONCERT SERIES

Several dates beginning in June and running through August at Millennium Park | Details

KALAMAZOO PRIDE FESTIVAL

Virtual event for 2021. The #AlwaysOutFront Awards will be held on June 11. | Details

LAKESHORE ART FESTIVAL

June 26-27 in downtown Muskegon. | Details

MUSKEGON SUMMER WINE UP

June 12. | Details

TASTE OF MUSKEGON

The main event has been moved to September, but a “taste tour” runs from June 12-19. | Details

JULY 2021

FIFTH THIRD BANK SUMMER CONCERTS AT MEIJER GARDENS

The series is scheduled to take place July through September. The tentative, 30-show lineup has been released. | Details

BATTLE CREEK CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL

July 17 at Kellogg Arena. | Details

BERLIN YOUTH FAIR (MARNE)

July 5-10, transitioning this year to a youth fair format. | Details

GRAND HAVEN COAST GUARD FESTIVAL

July 30 – Aug. 8. | Details

IONIA FREE FAIR

July 16-24 at the Ionia Fairgrounds. | Details

MUSKEGON BIKE TIME

July 15-18.| Details

OTTAWA COUNTY FAIR

July 26-31 in Holland. | Details

UPHEAVAL FESTIVAL

July 16-17 in Grand Rapids. | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY YOUTH FAIR

July 19-24 in Hartford canceled. | Details

AUGUST 2021

28TH STREET METRO CRUISE

Aug. 27 & 28 in Kent County. | Details

ELECTRIC FOREST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Canceled for 2021. Expected to return in 2022. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS COMIC CON

Aug. 13-15 at the DeltaPlex in Walker. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS HISPANIC FESTIVAL

Aug. 6-8. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS YASSOU! GREEK FEST

Tentatively scheduled for Aug. 20-22. Official event confirmation has not yet happened. | Details

GREAT LAKES SURF FESTIVAL

Aug. 14 at Pere Marquette Beach. | Details

HUDSONVILLE COMMUNITY FAIR

Aug. 23-28. | Details

NATIONAL BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL

Aug. 12-15 in South Haven. | Details

SPARTA CELTIC FESTIVAL

Aug. 13-14. | Details

SEPTEMBER 2021

MSU GRAND FONDO 2021

Sept. 18 in Grand Rapids. | Details

ALLEGAN COUNTY FAIR

Sept. 10-18 in Allegan. | Details

ARTPRIZE

Sept. 16 – Oct. 3 in downtown Grand Rapids. | Details

If you have a major community summer event you’d like us to consider for this listing, please click here to send us an email.