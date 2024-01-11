GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As a winter storm approaches, warming shelters are available throughout West Michigan.
KENT COUNTY
- Alano Club of Kent County at 1020 College Ave. NE: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Dégagé Ministries at 139 Sheldon Ave. SE: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Suspensions remain in place during those hours, but will be lifted for overnight emergency shelter.
- Grand Rapids Public Library: Open during regular hours at all locations.
- Mel Trotter at 225 Commerce Ave. SW: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. No services and curfew remain in place. Emergency shelter hours are 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. Curfew is 7 p.m.
- West Grand Neighborhood Association at 754 Leonard St. NW #2: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
- Matthew’s House at 766 7th St. NW: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Alpine Township branch of the Kent District Library at 5255 Alpine Ave. NW: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Alto branch of the Kent District Library at 6071 Linfield Ave. SE: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Saturday. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
- Amy Van Andel Library in Ada at 7215 Headley St. SE: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Byron Township branch of the Kent District Library at 8191 Byron Center Ave. SW: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Caledonia Township branch of the Kent District Library at 6260 92nd St. SE: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
- Cascade Township branch of the Kent District Library at 2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- East Grand Rapids branch of the Kent District Library at 746 Lakeside Dr. SE: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Lowell branch of the Kent District Library at 200 North Monroe St.: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
- Gaines Township branch of the Kent District Library at 421 68th St. SE: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
- Grandville branch of the Kent District Library at 4055 Maple St. SW: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Kentwood branch of the Kent District Library at 4950 Breton Rd. SE: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Rockford branch of the Kent District Library at 140 East Bridge St.: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Nelson Township branch of the Kent District Library at 88 Eighth St.: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
- Plainfield Township branch of the Kent District Library at 2650 5 Mile Rd. NE: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Spencer Township branch of the Kent District Library at 14960 Meddler Ave.: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Tyrone Township branch of the Kent District Library at 43 South Main St.: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Saturday. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
- Walker branch of the Kent District Library at 4293 Remembrance Rd. NW: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Wyoming branch of the Kent District Library at 3350 Michael Ave. SW: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
- Ministry with Community at 500 N. Edwards St.: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The site has breakfast, lunch, showers and laundry facilities.
- Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1515 Helen Ave.: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall area. Food is provided.
- Kalamazoo Gospel Mission at 448 N. Burdick St.: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Entrance at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- The Salvation Army at 1700 S. Burdick St.: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- Hackley Public Library in Muskegon at 316 West Webster Ave.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
- The Hendrik Meijer Library at Muskegon Community College at 221 Quarterline Rd., Room 1065 in the building’s southwest wing: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
- Muskegon Township Branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 1910 Apple Ave. D: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- North Muskegon Branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 1522 Ruddiman Dr.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
- Laketon Township branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 991 W. Giles Rd.: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
- Muskegon Heights branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 2808 Sanford St.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Egelston branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 5428 East Apple Ave.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
- Norton Shores branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 705 Seminole Rd.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
- Dalton branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 3175 5th St.: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Fruitport District Library at 47 Park St.: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Montague branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 8778 Ferry St. #2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Holton branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 8776 Holton-Duck Lake Rd.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Ravenna branch of the Muskegon Area District Library at 12278 Stafford St.: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- White Lake Community Library at 3900 White Lake Dr.: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.