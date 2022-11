GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will honor its veterans with parades, ceremonies and other events this Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Below, find a list of parades and other events, plus local freebies for veterans.

PARADES AND EVENTS

ALLENDALE

Allendale Township Veterans Day Reception | Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Details

GVSU Annual Veterans Day Breakfast | Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m. | Details

BATTLE CREEK

SSG Michael A Dickinson, II Post 257 Veterans Day Dinner (free for veterans) | Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Battle Creek VA Medical Center Veterans Day Concert | Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

BENTON HARBOR

Lest We Forget Patriotic Concert | Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

Grand Rapids Community College Veterans Day Ceremony | Nov. 11 from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade | Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. | Details

HOLLAND

Holland High School 85th Annual Veteran’s Day Assembly | Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

Kalamazoo County Veterans Day Ceremony | Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. | Details

Portage Zhang Senior Center and AirZoo 2nd Annual Veterans Day Breakfast | Nov. 11 | Details

MUSKEGON

Muskegon Community College Veterans Day Ceremony | Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. | Details

Muskegon Veteran’s Day Parade | Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. | Details

PLAINWELL

Plainwell Veterans Day Observation at Sherwood Park | Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Details

ROCKFORD

A Veteran Helping Veteran pancake breakfast/fundraiser (free for veterans) | Nov. 10 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

WALKER

American Legion Neal E. Fonger Post 179 Veterans Day ceremony | Nov. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Walker Veterans Day Parade | Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. | Details

WYOMING

Wyoming Veterans Day Breakfast | Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. | Details

DEALS AND FREEBIES FOR VETERANS

GRAND RAPIDS

Partners in Dental Care – Free dental care for veterans | Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Craig’s Cruisers – Free wristband for veterans | Nov. 11 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Details

HOLLAND

Holland Museum Honoring Our Veterans – Free admission for veterans | Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

Air Zoo – Free entry for veterans and immediate families | Nov. 11 | Details

Don’t see your city’s event or your business’ deal on the list? Email the information to reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.