GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom at Briggs Park in Grand Rapids during a National Night Out event on Aug. 2, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Each year at the beginning of August, communities come together with first responders for family-friendly events, food, and summer activities. It’s all in an effort to promote safety and foster positive relationships among neighbors.

This year, 102 cities in Michigan are participating. Find a West Michigan National Night Out event near you:

GRAND RAPIDS

KALAMAZOO

MUSKEGON

BIG RAPIDS

Michigan Avenue from Pine Street to Elm Street, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP

Merrill Park, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

KENTWOOD

Ada Bible Church , Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pentecostals Church, Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MARSHALL

Calhoun County Fairgrounds, Aug. 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WALKER

Feyen Zylstra: Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WYOMING

Lifeline Community Church: Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Don’t see your city’s event on the list? Send the information to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.