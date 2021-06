LIST: Juneteenth events in West Michigan for 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will honor Juneteenth with many events this year.

Juneteenth is a day that celebrates when news of the Emancipation Proclamation — signed in 1862 — reached all parts of the country on June 19, 1865. The day is considered independence day for African Americans.

Find a celebration near you here:

Virtual events

WMU presentation with Dr. Benjamin Wilson | Friday, June 18, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Event details

WMU Spoken Word event | Friday, June 18, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Grand Rapids Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom event | Friday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Event details

Community Event: Juneteenth – Minor Element | Saturday, June 19, at 7 p.m. | Event details

2021 Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom | Saturday, June 19, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Event details

University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School’s Juneteenth Symposium: Celebrating Black Joy, Hope, and Healing | June 14 to June 19 | Event details

Battle Creek

Juneteenth Family Day Motorcade Parade | Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Vaccine Education and Walk-In Vaccine Clinic | Saturday, June 19, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Children’s Book Drive | Saturday, June 19, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Grand Rapids

Versiti blood drive | Saturday, June 19, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Event details

Justice 4 All Juneteenth Jam! | Saturday, June 19, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Black Impact Collaborative Juneteenth roller skating event & COVID-19 vaccine clinic| June 18 – June 20, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, vaccination clinic Saturday, June 19 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Voices of the Revolution 1st annual Juneteenth celebration | June 19, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

GR Juneteenth 2021 Dickinson Park Dumumba | Saturday, June 19, parade at 12:30 p.m., opening ceremony at 1 p.m. | Event details

Holland

Juneteenth Celebration with Miz Rosie, Harriet Tubman and the Underground railroad | Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Event details

Juneteenth Festival | Saturday, June 19, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth celebration J&J vaccine clinic | Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Kalamazoo

Rootead: Interactive Drum and Dance for Mental Wellness | Thursday, June 17, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Juneteenth: They Say We Are Free! | Friday, June 18, at 6 p.m. | Event details

Muskegon

Juneteenth Celebration | Saturday, June 19, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Event details

Portage

Juneteenth solidarity march at Celery Flats | Saturday, June 19 at 9 a.m. | Event details

Don’t see your event on our list? Send us the information by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.