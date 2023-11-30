GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re looking for holiday lights, a cookie decorating class or a festive concert, West Michigan is full of events to celebrate the holidays this year.

Browse the list below to find a celebration near you:

GRAND RAPIDS

Tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle | Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Symphony: Elf in Concert | Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 | Details

West Catholic Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

GRTV Santa Show Live at Wealthy Theatre | Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

3rd Annual Boston Square Community Tree Lighting | Dec. 2 starting at 5 p.m., with tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. | Details

West Michigan Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9 | Details

Menorah Lighting at Calder Plaza | Dec. 7 through Dec. 14 | Details

Grand Rapids Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 8-10, 15-17 | Details

Baxter Community Tree Lighting | Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Community Hanukkah roller skating party | Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

The Whoville 5K | Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. | Details

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage | Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Lights on Creston | Dec. 13 | Details

Orchard Hill: Lighted Christmas Path | Dec. 15 through 17, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Symphony: University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops | Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 | Details

Grand Rapids Public Museum: Let it Snow! (Planetarium show) | Every Saturday and Sunday in December | Details

Frederik Meijer Gardens: University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions | Nov. 21, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024 | Details

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Plainwell Tree Lighting | Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Fennville Holiday Magic | Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Laketown Winterfest | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

Wayland Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. | Details

Otesgo Hometown Christmas | Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Plainwell Christmas Parade | Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. | Details

Dorr Township Christmas in the Park | Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings Jingle and Mingle | Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 | Details

Middleville Lions Club Christmas Parade | Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. | Details

Gilmore Car Museum Winter Wonderland | Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 | Details

BRANCH COUNTY

Coldwater Holiday Parade | Dec. 2 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Coldwater Chamber of Commerce Jingle Mingle party | Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek Winter Wanderland | Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 | Details

Battle Creek Brass Band Holiday Concert | Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.| Details

Toys for Tots Stuff-A-Truck with Battle Creek Police | Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

The Battle Creek Symphony Presents: Holiday Magic | Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds | Throughout December | Details

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia Twinkle Town | Dec. 1 to Dec. 2 | Details

Ionia Mrs. Claus’ Annual Bazaar & Craft Show | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Belding’s Home for the Holidays | Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Portland Holidayfest | Dec. 9 from 3:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. | Details

Family holiday movie night at Belding High School | Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Santa’s Electric Parade in Belding | Dec. 9 at 7:45 p.m. | Details

Free showing of White Christmas at Ionia Theatre | Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Portage Traditional Holiday & Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details

Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Portage Holiday Market | Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. | Details

Dads in the Zoo | Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Vicksburg Christmas in the Village | Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

December to Remember in Bronson Park | Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Moonlight Madness in Kalamazoo | Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo New Year’s Fest | Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight | Details

KENT COUNTY

Wrap up Wyoming | Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Rockford’s Holiday Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. | Details

Cedar Springs Public Library Pete the Cat Holiday Party | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Rockford’s 79th Annual Santa Parade | Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Christmas in Caledonia | Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. | Details

Grandville Christmas at the Commons | Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Lowell Christmas festivities and Annual Night-time Santa Parade | Dec. 2 all day | Details

Santa & Mrs. Claus Visit Rockford! | Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kentwood holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Ada Business Association: Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys | Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Holiday Sip & Shop | Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Horrocks Holiday Jamboree | Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Santa Parade Wyoming Kentwood Chamber of Commerce | Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

Breakfast with Santa | Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Winter Fun at KDL Plainfield Township Branch | Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Evening Storytime with Santa at Cedar Springs Public Library | Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

KDL Byron Twp. Branch’s 9th Annual Gingerbread House Contest | Dec. 1 through Jan. 3 | Details

Winter Story Stroll KDL Byron Township Branch | Nov. 24 through Jan. 6 | Details

Ready for Reindeer! KDL | Various dates | Details

Meet the Sled Dogs KDL | Various dates | Details

SnowFest Craft Time! KDL | Various dates | Details

Winter Wonder Stories KDL | Various dates | Details

Countdown to Happy Noon Year! KDL | Dec. 29 and 30 | Details

MONTCALM COUNTY

Greenville Christmas Parade & Events | Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Holiday Craft Fair at Greenville Community Center | Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Stanton Holiday Block Party & Parade | Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Mona Shores America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree | Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 | Details

Santa’s Workshop at Gerber Scout Reservation | Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Lakeside District Association’s Holidays in Lakeside | Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

70th Annual White Lake Area Christmas Parade | Dec. 2 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

The Nutcracker by Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre | Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. | Details

Dreaming of a “White Lake” Christmas | Dec. 8 and 9 | Details

Hackley Public Library holiday preschool story times | Dec. 8, 15, 29 | Details

Hackley Public Library Holiday Reindeer Hot Cocoa Take and Make Kit | Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Readings from holiday stories at Hackley Public Library | Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. | Details

Letters to Santa in Muskegon | through Dec. 17 | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Christmas Walk Newaygo 2022 | Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Velocity St Nick Kick 2023 | Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Christmas in Croton 2023 | Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Fremont Christmas Stroll | Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. | Details

Fremont Christmas Stroll and Illuminated Parade | Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. | Details

Christmas in White Cloud | Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

OCEANA COUNTY

Pentwater Christmas in the Village | Dec. 2, 9, 16 | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Holland Holiday Kerstmarkt | Nov. 18 through Dec. 16 | Details

Spring Lake Sparkle | Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 | Details

Howard Miller Community Center Holiday Train Show | Nov. 27 through Dec. 16 | Details

Outdoor Discovery Center Holiday Winter Walk, other holiday events | Nov. 28 through Dec. 26 | Details

Feel the Zeel of Christmas | Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 | Details

Sinterklaas Eve | Dec. 1 | Details

43 rd Annual Coopersville Nighttime Christmas Parade | Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Grand Haven 31st Annual Jingle Bell Parade | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details

Christmas at the Jenison Museum | Dec. 2 and Jan. 6 | Details

Coopersville Community Concert Band Holiday Concert | Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

Critter Barn Christmas Live Nativity | Dec. 5 to Dec. 28 | Details

Turning Pointe School of Dance The Promise is Jesus | Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16 | Details

Santa in Centertown Grand Haven | Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Victorian Christmas at the Cappon House 2023 | Dec. 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Holland Museum Holiday Open House | Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Momentum Holland Scoops with Santa | Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Downtown Holland Up on the Rooftops | Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Downtown Holland Shopping Jam | Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Details

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

Downtown Sturgis Kristkindlmarkt | Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 | Details

Sturgis Dashing through Downtown | Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 | Details

Sturgis Holiday Sip & Stroll | Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Constantine Parade of Lights and choir and community sing-a-long | Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

South Haven Center for the Arts Mistletoe Market | Nov. 18 through Dec. 15 | Details

Crane Orchards Holiday Light Show | Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 | Details

Paw Paw Christmas in the village, parade and tree lighting | Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 | Details

Holiday train display & Christmas tree silent auction | Dec. 1 through Dec. 17 | Details

Trinity Lutheran Cookie Walk in Paw Paw | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Fennville’s Holiday Celebration | Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Mattawan Holiday Parade, Christmas in the Park, tree lighting | Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. | Details

Santa Claus is coming to Decadent Dogs | Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 | Details

Church of the Epiphany Silence and Song in the Spirit of Taize’ | Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details

Santa at the Carnegie Center in Paw Paw | Dec. 7 through Dec. 9 | Details

Diane & Lisa Holiday Concert at First Congregational UCC | Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Holiday Crafting at South Haven Memorial Library | Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Michigan Maritime Museum Selfies with Santa! | Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Senior Services of Van Buren County Holiday Fundraiser | Dec. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Details

Michigan Maritime Museum Holiday Sea-Shanty Concert | Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Christmas Cookie Decorating class | Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

New Year’s Eve Celebration | Dec. 31 from noon to midnight | Details

To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.