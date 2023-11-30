GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re looking for holiday lights, a cookie decorating class or a festive concert, West Michigan is full of events to celebrate the holidays this year.
Browse the list below to find a celebration near you:
GRAND RAPIDS
- Tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle | Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Symphony: Elf in Concert | Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 | Details
- West Catholic Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- GRTV Santa Show Live at Wealthy Theatre | Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- 3rd Annual Boston Square Community Tree Lighting | Dec. 2 starting at 5 p.m., with tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. | Details
- West Michigan Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9 | Details
- Menorah Lighting at Calder Plaza | Dec. 7 through Dec. 14 | Details
- Grand Rapids Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 8-10, 15-17 | Details
- Baxter Community Tree Lighting | Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Community Hanukkah roller skating party | Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- The Whoville 5K | Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. | Details
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage | Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Lights on Creston | Dec. 13 | Details
- Orchard Hill: Lighted Christmas Path | Dec. 15 through 17, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Symphony: University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops | Dec. 21 through Dec. 23 | Details
- Grand Rapids Public Museum: Let it Snow! (Planetarium show) | Every Saturday and Sunday in December | Details
- Frederik Meijer Gardens: University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions | Nov. 21, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024 | Details
ALLEGAN COUNTY
- Plainwell Tree Lighting | Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Fennville Holiday Magic | Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Laketown Winterfest | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details
- Wayland Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. | Details
- Otesgo Hometown Christmas | Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Plainwell Christmas Parade | Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. | Details
- Dorr Township Christmas in the Park | Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
BARRY COUNTY
- Hastings Jingle and Mingle | Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 | Details
- Middleville Lions Club Christmas Parade | Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Gilmore Car Museum Winter Wonderland | Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 | Details
BRANCH COUNTY
- Coldwater Holiday Parade | Dec. 2 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
- Coldwater Chamber of Commerce Jingle Mingle party | Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. | Details
CALHOUN COUNTY
- Battle Creek Winter Wanderland | Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 | Details
- Battle Creek Brass Band Holiday Concert | Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.| Details
- Toys for Tots Stuff-A-Truck with Battle Creek Police | Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- The Battle Creek Symphony Presents: Holiday Magic | Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds | Throughout December | Details
IONIA COUNTY
- Ionia Twinkle Town | Dec. 1 to Dec. 2 | Details
- Ionia Mrs. Claus’ Annual Bazaar & Craft Show | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Belding’s Home for the Holidays | Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Portland Holidayfest | Dec. 9 from 3:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. | Details
- Family holiday movie night at Belding High School | Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Santa’s Electric Parade in Belding | Dec. 9 at 7:45 p.m. | Details
- Free showing of White Christmas at Ionia Theatre | Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
- Portage Traditional Holiday & Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Portage Holiday Market | Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. | Details
- Dads in the Zoo | Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Vicksburg Christmas in the Village | Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
- December to Remember in Bronson Park | Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Moonlight Madness in Kalamazoo | Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details
- Kalamazoo New Year’s Fest | Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight | Details
KENT COUNTY
- Wrap up Wyoming | Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Rockford’s Holiday Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Cedar Springs Public Library Pete the Cat Holiday Party | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Rockford’s 79th Annual Santa Parade | Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Christmas in Caledonia | Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. | Details
- Grandville Christmas at the Commons | Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Lowell Christmas festivities and Annual Night-time Santa Parade | Dec. 2 all day | Details
- Santa & Mrs. Claus Visit Rockford! | Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Kentwood holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Ada Business Association: Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys | Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Holiday Sip & Shop | Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Horrocks Holiday Jamboree | Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Santa Parade Wyoming Kentwood Chamber of Commerce | Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details
- Breakfast with Santa | Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Winter Fun at KDL Plainfield Township Branch | Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Evening Storytime with Santa at Cedar Springs Public Library | Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. | Details
- KDL Byron Twp. Branch’s 9th Annual Gingerbread House Contest | Dec. 1 through Jan. 3 | Details
- Winter Story Stroll KDL Byron Township Branch | Nov. 24 through Jan. 6 | Details
- Ready for Reindeer! KDL | Various dates | Details
- Meet the Sled Dogs KDL | Various dates | Details
- SnowFest Craft Time! KDL | Various dates | Details
- Winter Wonder Stories KDL | Various dates | Details
- Countdown to Happy Noon Year! KDL | Dec. 29 and 30 | Details
MONTCALM COUNTY
- Greenville Christmas Parade & Events | Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Holiday Craft Fair at Greenville Community Center | Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Stanton Holiday Block Party & Parade | Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. | Details
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- Mona Shores America’s Tallest Singing Christmas Tree | Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 | Details
- Santa’s Workshop at Gerber Scout Reservation | Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Lakeside District Association’s Holidays in Lakeside | Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- 70th Annual White Lake Area Christmas Parade | Dec. 2 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- The Nutcracker by Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre | Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. | Details
- Dreaming of a “White Lake” Christmas | Dec. 8 and 9 | Details
- Hackley Public Library holiday preschool story times | Dec. 8, 15, 29 | Details
- Hackley Public Library Holiday Reindeer Hot Cocoa Take and Make Kit | Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Readings from holiday stories at Hackley Public Library | Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. | Details
- Letters to Santa in Muskegon | through Dec. 17 | Details
NEWAYGO COUNTY
- Christmas Walk Newaygo 2022 | Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Velocity St Nick Kick 2023 | Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Christmas in Croton 2023 | Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Fremont Christmas Stroll | Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. | Details
- Fremont Christmas Stroll and Illuminated Parade | Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Christmas in White Cloud | Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
OCEANA COUNTY
- Pentwater Christmas in the Village | Dec. 2, 9, 16 | Details
OTTAWA COUNTY
- Holland Holiday Kerstmarkt | Nov. 18 through Dec. 16 | Details
- Spring Lake Sparkle | Nov. 25 through Jan. 1 | Details
- Howard Miller Community Center Holiday Train Show | Nov. 27 through Dec. 16 | Details
- Outdoor Discovery Center Holiday Winter Walk, other holiday events | Nov. 28 through Dec. 26 | Details
- Feel the Zeel of Christmas | Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 | Details
- Sinterklaas Eve | Dec. 1 | Details
- 43rd Annual Coopersville Nighttime Christmas Parade | Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. | Details
- Grand Haven 31st Annual Jingle Bell Parade | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Christmas at the Jenison Museum | Dec. 2 and Jan. 6 | Details
- Coopersville Community Concert Band Holiday Concert | Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Critter Barn Christmas Live Nativity | Dec. 5 to Dec. 28 | Details
- Turning Pointe School of Dance The Promise is Jesus | Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16 | Details
- Santa in Centertown Grand Haven | Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Victorian Christmas at the Cappon House 2023 | Dec. 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Holland Museum Holiday Open House | Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Momentum Holland Scoops with Santa | Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Downtown Holland Up on the Rooftops | Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Downtown Holland Shopping Jam | Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Details
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY
- Downtown Sturgis Kristkindlmarkt | Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 | Details
- Sturgis Dashing through Downtown | Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 | Details
- Sturgis Holiday Sip & Stroll | Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Constantine Parade of Lights and choir and community sing-a-long | Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. | Details
VAN BUREN COUNTY
- South Haven Center for the Arts Mistletoe Market | Nov. 18 through Dec. 15 | Details
- Crane Orchards Holiday Light Show | Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 | Details
- Paw Paw Christmas in the village, parade and tree lighting | Dec. 1 through Dec. 2 | Details
- Holiday train display & Christmas tree silent auction | Dec. 1 through Dec. 17 | Details
- Trinity Lutheran Cookie Walk in Paw Paw | Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Fennville’s Holiday Celebration | Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Mattawan Holiday Parade, Christmas in the Park, tree lighting | Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. | Details
- Santa Claus is coming to Decadent Dogs | Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 | Details
- Church of the Epiphany Silence and Song in the Spirit of Taize’ | Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details
- Santa at the Carnegie Center in Paw Paw | Dec. 7 through Dec. 9 | Details
- Diane & Lisa Holiday Concert at First Congregational UCC | Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Holiday Crafting at South Haven Memorial Library | Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Michigan Maritime Museum Selfies with Santa! | Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Senior Services of Van Buren County Holiday Fundraiser | Dec. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Details
- Michigan Maritime Museum Holiday Sea-Shanty Concert | Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Christmas Cookie Decorating class | Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- New Year’s Eve Celebration | Dec. 31 from noon to midnight | Details
To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.