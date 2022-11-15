GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some local organizations and nonprofits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals this year for people in need.
Find a Thanksgiving meal near you:
- Grand Rapids – Guiding Light | Thanksgiving Community Meal for anyone in the Heartside neighborhood on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Guiding Light, 255 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
- Muskegon Rescue Mission | 2022 Thanksgiving Community Feast on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Muskegon High School Cafeteria, 80 W Southern Ave, Muskegon | Details
- Muskegon Rescue Mission | Thanksgiving basket giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Men’s Shelter, 400 W. Laketon Ave, Muskegon | Details
- Battle Creek – God’s Kitchen of Michigan | Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, 111 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek | Details
- Kalamazoo – God’s Kitchen of Michigan | Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Wesley Foundation, 2350 Ring Road North, Kalamazoo | Details
- Holland – Gateway Mission | Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. | DeVos Fieldhouse, 222 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | Details
- Grand Rapids – Mel Trotter Ministries | Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids | Details
- Battle Creek – The Fire Hub | Pickup pre-packed Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Battle Creek Central High School, 100 W Van Buren St, Battle Creek | Details
If you are a part of a West Michigan organization providing free Thanksgiving meals and would like to be added to the list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.