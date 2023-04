GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Easter is this weekend and that means plenty of eggs have been hidden around West Michigan.

Check out our list for places you can celebrate Easter in your community:

ALLEGAN

Hamilton: Cultivate Community Church Easter egg drop | Hamilton High School | April 8 at 10 a.m.

BARRY

Hastings: Egg Drop Challenge | Hastings Public Library | April 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.

BRANCH

Quincy: Little River Railroad’s Easter Bunny Express | Quincy Village Park | April 8 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. | Tickets are $22 for 12 and up, $15 for children 3 to 11 and free for kids 2 and under.

CALHOUN

Battle Creek: Battle Jacks’ Easter egg hunt | MCCU Field | April 8 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

IONIA

Belding: First Congregational Church’s Accessible and sensory friendly Easter egg hunt | Belding High School | April 8 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pewamo: St. Joseph Parish’s Easter egg hunt | St. Joseph School | April 10 at 6 p.m.

KALAMAZOO

Kalamazoo: Easter egg hunt | Kalamazoo Covenant Church | April 9 at 9:45 a.m.

Schoolcraft: Easter jam & egg hunt | Connections Community Church | April 8 at 10 a.m.

Climax: Climax-Scotts United Methodist Church’s Easter egg hunt and hotdog luncheon | Climax UMC Fellowship Hall | April 8 at 11 a.m.

KENT

Belmont: Easter egg hunt | Northview Community of Christ Church | April 8 at 1 p.m.

Byron Township: Byron Township Recreation’s Easter egg hunt | Whistlestop Park | April 8 at 11 a.m.

Byron Township: Easter Palooza | South Harbor Church | April 8 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids: Easter Egg Hunt | Martin Luther King Park in Grand Rapids from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids: The Point church’s Easter Egg Hunt | Mulick Park | April 8 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Grandville: Easter egg hunt | Rock Urban Church | April 8 at 10 a.m.

Lowell: Easter on the Farm | Red Barn Market | April 8 at 11 a.m. | Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased here.

Plainfield Township: Easter egg hunt | Grace Fellowship Church | April 8 at 11 a.m.

Wyoming: Easter Palooza | Wyoming Harbor Church | April 9 at 11 a.m.

Wyoming: Easter egg hunt | Clyde Park Church of the Nazarene | April 9 at 10 a.m.

MONTCALM:

Greenville: City Church Greenville’s Easter Eggstravaganza | Frugthaven Farm | April 8 at 11:30 a.m.

MUSKEGON

Fruitport: Fruitport Lions Club’s Easter egg hunt | Pomona Park | April 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Muskegon: Easter egg scramble | Central Assembly of God | April 8 at 12 p.m.

Montague: Easter egg hunt | Weesies Bros. Garden Centers & Landscaping | April 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

NEWAYGO

Newaygo: Easter egg hunt | Croton American Legion Post 381 | April 8 at 1 p.m.

White Cloud: White Cloud Lion’s Club’s Easter egg hunt | White Cloud County Park | April 8 at 10 a.m.

OCEANA

Hart: Think Community’s Hart/Silver Lake Easter egg hunt | Oceana County Fairgrounds | April 8 at 12 p.m.

OTTAWA

Coopersville: Easter egg hunt/Kids, Crafts and Critters | Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center | April 8 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Georgetown Township: Cottonwood Church’s Easter egg hunt | Maplewood Park | April 8 at 10 a.m.

Georgetown Township: Community Easter egg hunt | Hager Park Church | April 8 at 11 a.m.

Hudsonville: Family Life Center of West MI’s Community Easter egg hunt | Bauer Community Fellowship | April 8 at 10 a.m.

VAN BUREN

South Haven: Easter egg hunt | Kal-Haven Outpost | April 8 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Did we miss one? Email reportit@woodtv.com with information on your Easter event; be sure to include a link.