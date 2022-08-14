GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It won’t be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.
There’s plenty of West Michigan organizations who want to help parents gather school supplies for their kids’ return to the classroom. Below, find an event near you to celebrate and prepare for heading back to school.
BATTLE CREEK
- Battle Creek Farmers Market Back to School Bash | Giveaways include 50 lunchboxes and 50 packed pencil pouches | Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. | Details
BENTON HARBOR
- Berrien Community Foundation Backpacks for Good | Free backpacks and supplies | Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for students in the 49022 zip code, Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for students attending Watervliet Public Schools, Coloma Community Schools or Riverside Hagar #6 School | Details
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP
- Comstock Township Library Back to School Bags | Grab a back-to-school goodie bag | Aug. 22 through Aug. 27 | Details
GRAND RAPIDS
- Grand Rapids back-to-school prayer service | Join city leaders to pray for students and educators | Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Kroc Center Summer Concert Series: Celebrating Youth | Back-to-school concert showcasing “West Michigan’s most talented youth” | Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Boys & Girls Club Annual Back to School Bash | Giveaways, games, school supplies and dinner | Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Endless Opportunities: Back to School Celebration | Free haircuts, school supplies and more | Sunday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Foodie Fest Back to School Bash | Backpack giveaway and more at Richmond Park | Supply drive through Aug. 19, bash on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
HOLLAND
- Lighthouse Worship Back to School Bash | Bounce houses, games, prizes and more | Saturday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. | Details
KALAMAZOO
- Young Kings and Queens 6th Annual Back 2 School Jam | Backpacks and supplies for teens | Saturday, Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
MUSKEGON
- Project 7:14 Back to School Bash | First 100 students receive free backpacks with supplies | Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
Don’t see your organization’s event on our list? Send us the information by emailing reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.