GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It won’t be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.

There’s plenty of West Michigan organizations who want to help parents gather school supplies for their kids’ return to the classroom. Below, find an event near you to celebrate and prepare for heading back to school.

BATTLE CREEK

Battle Creek Farmers Market Back to School Bash | Giveaways include 50 lunchboxes and 50 packed pencil pouches | Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. | Details

BENTON HARBOR

Berrien Community Foundation Backpacks for Good | Free backpacks and supplies | Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for students in the 49022 zip code, Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for students attending Watervliet Public Schools, Coloma Community Schools or Riverside Hagar #6 School | Details

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP

Comstock Township Library Back to School Bags | Grab a back-to-school goodie bag | Aug. 22 through Aug. 27 | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

Grand Rapids back-to-school prayer service | Join city leaders to pray for students and educators | Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. | Details

Kroc Center Summer Concert Series: Celebrating Youth | Back-to-school concert showcasing “West Michigan’s most talented youth” | Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. | Details

Boys & Girls Club Annual Back to School Bash | Giveaways, games, school supplies and dinner | Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Endless Opportunities: Back to School Celebration | Free haircuts, school supplies and more | Sunday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest Back to School Bash | Backpack giveaway and more at Richmond Park | Supply drive through Aug. 19, bash on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

HOLLAND

Lighthouse Worship Back to School Bash | Bounce houses, games, prizes and more | Saturday, Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

Young Kings and Queens 6th Annual Back 2 School Jam | Backpacks and supplies for teens | Saturday, Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON

Project 7:14 Back to School Bash | First 100 students receive free backpacks with supplies | Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Don’t see your organization’s event on our list? Send us the information by emailing reportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.