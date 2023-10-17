GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year, Halloween falls on a Tuesday. In West Michigan, the weeks leading up to the holiday are jam-packed with fun fall activities, spooks and plenty of treats.
Below, find out when your city is having trick-or-treating, as well as a list of kid-friendly and adult Halloween and fall events.
TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES
All trick-or-treat times are Tuesday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. For cities and townships with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.
- Ada Township: No designated times.
- Allendale Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Battle Creek: No designated times.
- Belding: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bronson: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Byron Township: No designated times, recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Caledonia Township: No designated times.
- Cascade Township: No designated times, recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Centreville: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Coopersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Decatur: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dorr Township: No designated times. Open house at the fire department from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- East Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ferrysburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fruitport Township: No designated times, recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Georgetown Township: No designated times, recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grand Haven: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Central Park Place 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Grand Rapids: Recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grandville: No designated times, recommended between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Hart: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hastings: No designated times.
- Holland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Hudsonville: No designated times.
- Ionia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kalamazoo: No designated times.
- Kentwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lake Odessa: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lawton: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lowell: recommended 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lyons: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Marshall: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mattawan: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mendon: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Middleville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Muskegon: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Tiny Tots Trick-or-Treat Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Muskegon Heights: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Norton Shores: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Paw Paw: No designated times (Downtown businesses 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Pentwater: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pewamo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Plainfield Township: No designated times.
- Portage: No designated times.
- Portland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rockford: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saugatuck: No designated times.
- Saranac: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Schoolcraft: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Sparta: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Spring Lake: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at businesses)
- Sturgis: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (downtown from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Vicksburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walker: No designated times (recommended dusk to 8 p.m.).
- Wayland: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Wayland library from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
- Wyoming: No designated times.
- Zeeland: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown businesses 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
This list is incomplete as not all times were readily available. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email ReportIt@woodtv.com.
KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS
Grand Rapids
- Fredrick Meijer Gardens: Hallowee-Ones | Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Ox-Bow Goes to Heck | Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- John Ball Zoo goes Boo | Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29; Members only 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., general admission 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 youth and seniors | Details
- Westside Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Baragar Realty free haunted house | Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- GR Kroc Center Monster Mash | Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Live giant pumpkin carving in Rosa Parks Circle | Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Halloween in the Historical Village at Blandford Nature Center | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details and prices
- Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Noogiefest | Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Trunk or Treat at MLK Park | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Trunk-or-Treat en El Barrio | Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
Allegan County
- Dorr Township Fire Department’s Annual Halloween Open House | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
Barry County
- Trunk or Treat at Gilmore Car Museum | Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- All Hallows Eve at Historic Charlton Park in Hastings | Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Trick or Treating on the Trails at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute | Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
Berrien County
- St. Joe City Cemetery Spooky Tours | Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Downtown St. Joseph Where’s the Witch Scavenger Hunt | Through Oct. 31 | Details
- Pumpkins on Parade in St. Joseph | Through Oct. 31 | Details
- Benton Harbor Arts District trick or treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Downtown St. Joseph trick or treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
Branch County
- Locally Market Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Branch County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.; $10 per family | Details
- Trunk or Treat event at Capri Drive-in Theater | Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; $12 Adults, $5 kids 5-11 | Details
- Halloween Parade | Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
- S.P.O.O.K.S. Halloween Festivities | Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
Calhoun County
- Marshall Skeleton Fest | Through Oct. 31 | Details
- Marshall Firefighters Halloween Parade | Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Hallow Creek Trunk or Treat by AutoModified | Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- BCPD Annual Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
Kalamazoo County
- Metra Toyota Skeletour in downtown Kalamazoo | Through Oct. 31 | Details
- Trunk or Treat by the Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research | Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Portage Monster Mash | Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Halloween forest in Milham Park | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
Kent County
- Trunk or Treat at First Reformed Church in Grandville | Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Pumpkin Carving Contest in Sparta | Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Scare on the Square in Sparta | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details
- Everett’s Gardens Halloween Candy Walk | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Trick or Treat Halloween Open Skate at Patterson Ice Center | Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $10 per skater, $5 with costume | Details
- Cedar Springs Halloween Spooktacular | Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Cascade Township Fire Department Halloween tour | Oct. 31; 6 p.m. Caravelle Village, 6:30 p.m. Thornapple Community Church; 7 p.m. Hidden Hills | Details
Muskegon County
- Trunk or Treat at Sherman Center | Oct. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details
Ottawa County
- Grand Haven Bones About Town | Through Oct. 27 | Details
- Halloween Candlelight Concert at First Congregational Church of Saugatuck | Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. | $15 for adults, $5 for students | Details
- Trunk or Treat at Holland Aquatic Center | Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details
- Ferrysburg Monster Bash | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Coopersville Farm Museum Costume Party | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details
- Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration | Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Trunk or Treat with airplanes at Grand Haven Memorial Airport | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Trick or Treat at Zeeland Township Fire Department | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Spring Lake Spooktacular | Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 | Details
St. Joseph County
- Mendon Harvest Fest | Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Mendon United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Creator’s Praise Ministries Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Van Buren County
- South Haven Boo Bash | Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Michigan State Police Spooktacular in Paw Paw | Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Paw Paw Halloween Pet Parade | Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. | Details
- Decatur Boo Bash | Oct. 31 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. | Details
ADULT EVENTS
Grand Rapids
- Halloween Bar Crawl | Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to midnight; Tickets $15-$20 | Details
Calhoun County
- Dark Horse Brewing Co. Halloween Bash | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details
Ottawa County
- Douglas Halloween parade for adults | Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. | Details
Kalamazoo County
- Skeletour Bar Crawl | Oct. 14-31 | Details
- Skeletour First Adult Costume Party on North Kalamazoo Mall | Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
To add an Halloween event, email ReportIt@woodtv.com with information and a link to the event’s webpage.