GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year, Halloween falls on a Tuesday. In West Michigan, the weeks leading up to the holiday are jam-packed with fun fall activities, spooks and plenty of treats.

Below, find out when your city is having trick-or-treating, as well as a list of kid-friendly and adult Halloween and fall events.

TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES

All trick-or-treat times are Tuesday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. For cities and townships with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.

This list is incomplete as not all times were readily available. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email ReportIt@woodtv.com.

KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Grand Rapids

Fredrick Meijer Gardens: Hallowee-Ones | Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Ox-Bow Goes to Heck | Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

John Ball Zoo goes Boo | Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29; Members only 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., general admission 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 youth and seniors | Details

Westside Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Baragar Realty free haunted house | Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

GR Kroc Center Monster Mash | Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Live giant pumpkin carving in Rosa Parks Circle | Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Halloween in the Historical Village at Blandford Nature Center | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details and prices

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Noogiefest | Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Trunk or Treat at MLK Park | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Trunk-or-Treat en El Barrio | Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Allegan County

Dorr Township Fire Department’s Annual Halloween Open House | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Barry County

Trunk or Treat at Gilmore Car Museum | Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

All Hallows Eve at Historic Charlton Park in Hastings | Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Trick or Treating on the Trails at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute | Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Berrien County

St. Joe City Cemetery Spooky Tours | Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Downtown St. Joseph Where’s the Witch Scavenger Hunt | Through Oct. 31 | Details

Pumpkins on Parade in St. Joseph | Through Oct. 31 | Details

Benton Harbor Arts District trick or treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Downtown St. Joseph trick or treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Branch County

Locally Market Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Branch County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.; $10 per family | Details

Trunk or Treat event at Capri Drive-in Theater | Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; $12 Adults, $5 kids 5-11 | Details

Halloween Parade | Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

S.P.O.O.K.S. Halloween Festivities | Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Calhoun County

Marshall Skeleton Fest | Through Oct. 31 | Details

Marshall Firefighters Halloween Parade | Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Hallow Creek Trunk or Treat by AutoModified | Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

BCPD Annual Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

Metra Toyota Skeletour in downtown Kalamazoo | Through Oct. 31 | Details

Trunk or Treat by the Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research | Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Portage Monster Mash | Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Halloween forest in Milham Park | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Kent County

Trunk or Treat at First Reformed Church in Grandville | Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Pumpkin Carving Contest in Sparta | Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Scare on the Square in Sparta | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

Everett’s Gardens Halloween Candy Walk | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Trick or Treat Halloween Open Skate at Patterson Ice Center | Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $10 per skater, $5 with costume | Details

Cedar Springs Halloween Spooktacular | Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Cascade Township Fire Department Halloween tour | Oct. 31; 6 p.m. Caravelle Village, 6:30 p.m. Thornapple Community Church; 7 p.m. Hidden Hills | Details

Muskegon County

Trunk or Treat at Sherman Center | Oct. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

Grand Haven Bones About Town | Through Oct. 27 | Details

Halloween Candlelight Concert at First Congregational Church of Saugatuck | Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. | $15 for adults, $5 for students | Details

Trunk or Treat at Holland Aquatic Center | Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details

Ferrysburg Monster Bash | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Coopersville Farm Museum Costume Party | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details

Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration | Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Trunk or Treat with airplanes at Grand Haven Memorial Airport | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Trick or Treat at Zeeland Township Fire Department | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Spring Lake Spooktacular | Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 | Details

St. Joseph County

Mendon Harvest Fest | Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | D e tails

Mendon United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Creator’s Praise Ministries Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Van Buren County

South Haven Boo Bash | Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Michigan State Police Spooktacular in Paw Paw | Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Paw Paw Halloween Pet Parade | Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. | Details

Decatur Boo Bash | Oct. 31 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. | Details

ADULT EVENTS

Grand Rapids

Halloween Bar Crawl | Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to midnight; Tickets $15-$20 | Details

Calhoun County

Dark Horse Brewing Co. Halloween Bash | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

Douglas Halloween parade for adults | Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

Skeletour Bar Crawl | Oct. 14-31 | Details

Skeletour First Adult Costume Party on North Kalamazoo Mall | Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

To add an Halloween event, email ReportIt@woodtv.com with information and a link to the event’s webpage.