GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year, Halloween falls on a Tuesday. In West Michigan, the weeks leading up to the holiday are jam-packed with fun fall activities, spooks and plenty of treats.

Below, find out when your city is having trick-or-treating, as well as a list of kid-friendly and adult Halloween and fall events.

TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES

All trick-or-treat times are Tuesday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. For cities and townships with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.

  • Ada Township: No designated times.
  • Allendale Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Battle Creek: No designated times.
  • Belding: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bronson: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Byron Township: No designated times, recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Caledonia Township: No designated times.
  • Cascade Township: No designated times, recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Centreville: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Coopersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Decatur: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dorr Township: No designated times. Open house at the fire department from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • East Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Ferrysburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Fruitport Township: No designated times, recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Georgetown Township: No designated times, recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Grand Haven: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Central Park Place 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Grand Rapids: Recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Grandville: No designated times, recommended between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Hart: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hastings: No designated times.
  • Holland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
  • Hudsonville: No designated times.
  • Ionia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Kalamazoo: No designated times.
  • Kentwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lake Odessa: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lawton: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Lowell: recommended 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lyons: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Marshall: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mattawan: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mendon: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Middleville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Muskegon: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Tiny Tots Trick-or-Treat Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Muskegon Heights: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Norton Shores: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Paw Paw: No designated times (Downtown businesses 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Pentwater: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Pewamo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Plainfield Township: No designated times.
  • Portage: No designated times.
  • Portland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Rockford: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Saugatuck: No designated times.
  • Saranac: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Schoolcraft: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sparta: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Spring Lake: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at businesses)
  • Sturgis: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (downtown from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Vicksburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Walker: No designated times (recommended dusk to 8 p.m.).
  • Wayland: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Wayland library from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
  • Wyoming: No designated times.
  • Zeeland: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown businesses 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

This list is incomplete as not all times were readily available. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email ReportIt@woodtv.com.

KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Grand Rapids

  • Fredrick Meijer Gardens: Hallowee-Ones | Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
  • Ox-Bow Goes to Heck | Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • John Ball Zoo goes Boo | Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-29; Members only 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., general admission 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 youth and seniors | Details
  • Westside Trunk-or-Treat | Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Baragar Realty free haunted house | Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • GR Kroc Center Monster Mash | Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Live giant pumpkin carving in Rosa Parks Circle | Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Halloween in the Historical Village at Blandford Nature Center | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details and prices
  • Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Noogiefest | Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
  • Trunk or Treat at MLK Park | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Trunk-or-Treat en El Barrio | Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Allegan County

  • Dorr Township Fire Department’s Annual Halloween Open House | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Barry County

  • Trunk or Treat at Gilmore Car Museum | Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • All Hallows Eve at Historic Charlton Park in Hastings | Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Trick or Treating on the Trails at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute | Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Berrien County

  • St. Joe City Cemetery Spooky Tours | Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Downtown St. Joseph Where’s the Witch Scavenger Hunt | Through Oct. 31 | Details
  • Pumpkins on Parade in St. Joseph | Through Oct. 31 | Details
  • Benton Harbor Arts District trick or treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Downtown St. Joseph trick or treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Branch County

  • Locally Market Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
  • Branch County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.; $10 per family | Details
  • Trunk or Treat event at Capri Drive-in Theater | Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; $12 Adults, $5 kids 5-11 | Details
  • Halloween Parade | Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
  • S.P.O.O.K.S. Halloween Festivities | Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Calhoun County

  • Marshall Skeleton Fest | Through Oct. 31 | Details
  • Marshall Firefighters Halloween Parade | Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
  • Hallow Creek Trunk or Treat by AutoModified | Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • BCPD Annual Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

  • Metra Toyota Skeletour in downtown Kalamazoo | Through Oct. 31 | Details
  • Trunk or Treat by the Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research | Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Portage Monster Mash | Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Halloween forest in Milham Park | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Kent County

  • Trunk or Treat at First Reformed Church in Grandville | Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • Pumpkin Carving Contest in Sparta | Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Scare on the Square in Sparta | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details
  • Everett’s Gardens Halloween Candy Walk | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Trick or Treat Halloween Open Skate at Patterson Ice Center | Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | $10 per skater, $5 with costume | Details
  • Cedar Springs Halloween Spooktacular | Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • Cascade Township Fire Department Halloween tour | Oct. 31; 6 p.m. Caravelle Village, 6:30 p.m. Thornapple Community Church; 7 p.m. Hidden Hills | Details

Muskegon County

  • Trunk or Treat at Sherman Center | Oct. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

  • Grand Haven Bones About Town | Through Oct. 27 | Details
  • Halloween Candlelight Concert at First Congregational Church of Saugatuck | Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. | $15 for adults, $5 for students | Details
  • Trunk or Treat at Holland Aquatic Center | Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details
  • Ferrysburg Monster Bash | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Coopersville Farm Museum Costume Party | Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details
  • Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration | Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Trunk or Treat with airplanes at Grand Haven Memorial Airport | Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
  • Trick or Treat at Zeeland Township Fire Department | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Spring Lake Spooktacular | Oct. 27 through Oct. 31 | Details

St. Joseph County

  • Mendon Harvest Fest | Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
  • Mendon United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Creator’s Praise Ministries Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Van Buren County

  • South Haven Boo Bash | Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Michigan State Police Spooktacular in Paw Paw | Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Paw Paw Halloween Pet Parade | Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. | Details
  • Decatur Boo Bash | Oct. 31 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. | Details

ADULT EVENTS

Grand Rapids

  • Halloween Bar Crawl | Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to midnight; Tickets $15-$20 | Details

Calhoun County

  • Dark Horse Brewing Co. Halloween Bash | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

  • Douglas Halloween parade for adults | Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

  • Skeletour Bar Crawl | Oct. 14-31 | Details
  • Skeletour First Adult Costume Party on North Kalamazoo Mall | Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

To add an Halloween event, email ReportIt@woodtv.com with information and a link to the event’s webpage.