GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across the country and here in West Michigan will celebrate MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16.
There are plenty of lectures, celebrations and other events for you to attend to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Find an event near you:
VIRTUAL
- GVSU | Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week | Jan. 16 through Jan. 21 | Details
- WMU Cooley Law School | MLK Day Remembrance with Robyn McCoy | Jan. 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
BIG RAPIDS
- Ferris State University | 37th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration | Jan. 16, Jan. 18 | Details
GRAND RAPIDS
- Arbor Circle at Wealthy Theatre | Growing Together: King in the Wilderness | Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Ottawa Hills High School | Annual MLK Day Hoops Classic | Jan. 14 | Details
- Various organizations | Grand Rapids Martin Luther King Jr Day Community Celebration | Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Urban League of West Michigan at DeVos Place | Annual MLK Corporate Breakfast | Jan. 16 at 7 a.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. at Heartside Park | Silent March for Social Equality | Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. | Details
- Calvin University | January Series – To Stick With Love: King’s Vision For Today’s Movement | Jan. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details
- GVSU, GRCC and Davenport at Fountain Street Church | 37th Annual Rev. DR. Martin Luther King, JR. Commemoration Event | Jan. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids African American Health Institute at Brown Hutcherson Ministries | Dr. Charles Drew & Martin Luther King Jr. Blood Drive | Jan. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details
HOLLAND
- Hope College | Martin Luther King Jr. Day Leadership Summit | Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Holland Museum | MLK Day Celebration: How Can You Change the World? | Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Holland Public Schools at Holland Civic Center | MLK Day Community Celebration | Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. | Details
KALAMAZOO
- City of Kalamazoo | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2023 | Jan. 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Western Michigan University | MLK Day Teach-In | Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Wester Michigan University | An Evening with Jemele Hill | Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. | Details
MUSKEGON
- Muskegon Community College | MLK Unity Breakfast | Jan. 13 | Details
- Muskegon Art Museum | MLK Day free community day | Jan. 16 | Details
To add your organization’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.