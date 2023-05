The Grand Rapids Memorial Day parade on May 30, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Each year, our nation honors fallen heroes who served in the armed forces on Memorial Day.

This year, the holiday falls on May 29. West Michigan is remembering with parades and ceremonies. Find a Memorial Day event near you:

Grand Rapids

Parade and ceremony | Tuesday, May 30, 6 p.m. | Event details

Allegan County

Barry County

Gun Lake cruise | Monday May 29, 11 a.m. | Event details

Middleville parade | Monday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. | Event details

Berrien County

St. Joseph parade | Friday, May 26, 12 p.m. | Event details

Branch County

Coldwater parade, cemetery service | Monday, May 29, 8:30 a.m. | Event details

Union City parade | Monday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. | Event details

Calhoun County

Battle Creek VAMC Ceremony of Remembrance | Wednesday, May 24, 1:30 p.m. | Event details

Spring Arbor Township parade and service | Monday, May 29, 12 p.m. | Event details

Ionia County

Portland flag retirement ceremony | Monday, May 29, 12 p.m. | Event details

Kalamazoo County

Augusta ceremony | Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. | Event details

Climax parade, festivities | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. | Event details

Comstock Township parade | Monday, May 29, 12 p.m. | Event details

Kalamazoo parade | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. | Event details

Vicksburg parade | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. | Event details

Kent County

Caledonia cemeteries processions | Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. at Alaska Cemetery; 9:45 a.m. at Blain Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. at Dutton Cemetery; 11:15 at Holy Corners Cemetery; 12 p.m. at Caledonia Cemetery | Event details

Cascade Township ceremony | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. | Event details

Lowell parade | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. | Event details

Walker parade | Monday, May 29, 12 p.m. | Event details

Wyoming ceremony | Monday, May 29, 7 p.m. | Event details

Montcalm County

Sheridan parade | Monday, May 29, 11 a.m. | Event details

Muskegon County

American Salute Concert in Muskegon | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. | Event details

Fruitport parade | Monday, May 29, 12:30 p.m. | Event details

Lakeside ceremony | Monday, May 29, 12 p.m. | Event details

Muskegon parade, ceremony | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. | Event details

Newaygo County

Fremont pancake breakfast, ceremony | Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m. | Event details

Ottawa County

Van Buren County

Lawton parade, celebration | Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. | Event details

Don’t see your city’s event on our list? Email us at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.