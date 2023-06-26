GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On July 4, communities around the United States will hold parades, events and firework shows to celebrate our nation’s independence.
If you can’t make it to a fireworks display in person, you can also watch the Grand Rapids show live on WXSP and WOODTV.com on July 1 at 10:30 p.m.
Find a Fourth of July event near you:
ALLEGAN COUNTY
- Allegan July 3 Jubilee | July 3 at 5:30 p.m. | Fireworks at 10:15 p.m. | Details
- Dorr Township Celebration | Activities June 30 to July 4 | Fireworks on July 4 at dusk | Details
- Hopkins 4th of July Celebration | July 4 at 8 a.m. | Details
- Laketown Township Graafschap Fire Department pancake breakfast | July 4 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Details
- Saugatuck-Douglas fireworks | July 4 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details
- Saugatuck 4th of July Parade | July 4 at 12 p.m. | Details
BARRY COUNTY
- Hastings City Band: A Tribute to America | July 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
BERRIEN COUNTY
- Lakeside Independence Day Parade | July 4 at noon | Details
- St. Joseph Independence Day celebration | July 4 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
BRANCH COUNTY
- Coldwater fireworks | July 1 at dusk | Details
CALHOUN COUNTY
- Battle Creek Field of Flight Air show & Balloon Festival | June 29 to July 4. Tickets are $14.20 | Details
- Marshall July 4th Chicken BBQ | July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tickets are $12 | Details
IONIA COUNTY
- Ionia Rolling Hills Annual 4th of July Golf Scramble | July 4 at 9 a.m. | Details
- Portland 4th of July parade | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Details
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
- Kalamazoo Speedway racing and fireworks | July 3 (tickets required) | Details
- Richland Independence Day Parade | July 4 at 11 a.m. | Details
- Schoolcraft 4th of July celebration | July 4 at 8 a.m. | Parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Details
KENT COUNTY
- Ada Township 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Parade at 9:45 a.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m. | Details
- Caledonia 4th of July parade | July 1 at 11 a.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details
- Cascade Township July 4th Celebration | July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to dusk | Parades starting at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Details
- City of East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from noon to dusk | Parade at noon, fireworks at dusk | Details
- Frederik Meijer Gardens Red, White, Blue & You: A Salute to Independence Day! | July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon (tickets required) | Details
- Grand Rapids celebration, fireworks | July 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Fireworks around 10:30 p.m. | Details
- Grandville July 4 Celebration | June 30 to July 4 | Parade at 11 a.m. July 4, fireworks at dusk | Details
- Kentwood 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Parade at 9:30 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Details
- Mitten Westside Mobile Blood Drive | July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. | Details
- Nelson Township Branch KDL Fourth of July bike decorating | July 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details
- Ottawa Hills neighborhood Hollyhock Lane Parade | July 4 at 8:30 a.m. | Details
MONTCALM COUNTY
- Lincoln Lake annual fireworks display | July 1 at dusk | Details
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- Muskegon 4th of July fireworks | July 4 at 10:20 p.m. | Details
- White Lake area 4th of July celebration | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details
NEWAYGO COUNTY
- Croton Freedom Fest | June 30 to July 1 | Parade at noon July 1, fireworks at dusk | Details
- Hesperia Family Fun Fest | July 1 to July 4 | Parade at noon July 4, fireworks at dusk | Details
OCEANA COUNTY
- Hart Sparks Fireworks Celebration | July 2 starting at 6 p.m. | Fireworks at 10:15 a.m. | Details
- Hesperia Family Fun Fest | July 1 to July 4 | Parade at noon July 4, fireworks at dusk | Details
- Pentwater fireworks | July 3 from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details
- Friends of Silver Lake boat parade | July 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Silver Lake Thunder over the Dunes Fireworks | July 4 at 10 p.m. | Details
OTTAWA COUNTY
- Allendale Fourth of July Celebration | Parade at 10 a.m. July 4, fireworks at 10:15 p.m. | Details
- Grand Haven Fourth of July musical fountain and fireworks | July 1 at 10 p.m. | Details
- Holland Independence Day celebration, fireworks | July 4 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details
VAN BUREN COUNTY
- Decatur celebration | July 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details
- South Haven Light Up the Lake Fireworks | July 3 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. | Details
- South Haven 4th of July Parade | July 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details
If you plan to use your own fireworks, make sure you’re following state law and local ordinances. State law allows people to use consumer fireworks from June 29 to July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day. Be safe: Follow manufacturers’ instructions and keep fireworks at least 25 feet away from people, structures, flammable materials and dry areas. Don’t let kids use fireworks unsupervised and don’t use fireworks if you’ve been drinking. Make sure you’re safely disposing of used fireworks.
Don’t see your city’s Fourth of July event on the list? Send the information to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.
We’d also love to see your photos of the fireworks and festivities; send them to ReportIt@woodtv.com along with your name and when and where the images were taken.