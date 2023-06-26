A photo by Mike Buck shows Fourth of July fireworks over the Grand River in Grand Rapids on July 2, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On July 4, communities around the United States will hold parades, events and firework shows to celebrate our nation’s independence.

If you can’t make it to a fireworks display in person, you can also watch the Grand Rapids show live on WXSP and WOODTV.com on July 1 at 10:30 p.m.

Find a Fourth of July event near you:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Allegan July 3 Jubilee | July 3 at 5:30 p.m. | Fireworks at 10:15 p.m. | Details

Dorr Township Celebration | Activities June 30 to July 4 | Fireworks on July 4 at dusk | Details

Hopkins 4th of July Celebration | July 4 at 8 a.m. | Details

Laketown Township Graafschap Fire Department pancake breakfast | July 4 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Details

Saugatuck-Douglas fireworks | July 4 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details

Saugatuck 4th of July Parade | July 4 at 12 p.m. | Details

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings City Band: A Tribute to America | July 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

BERRIEN COUNTY

Lakeside Independence Day Parade | July 4 at noon | Details

St. Joseph Independence Day celebration | July 4 at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

BRANCH COUNTY

Coldwater fireworks | July 1 at dusk | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air show & Balloon Festival | June 29 to July 4. Tickets are $14.20 | Details

Marshall July 4th Chicken BBQ | July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tickets are $12 | Details

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia Rolling Hills Annual 4th of July Golf Scramble | July 4 at 9 a.m. | Details

Portland 4th of July parade | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo Speedway racing and fireworks | July 3 (tickets required) | Details

Richland Independence Day Parade | July 4 at 11 a.m. | Details

Schoolcraft 4th of July celebration | July 4 at 8 a.m. | Parade at 11 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Details

KENT COUNTY

Ada Township 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Parade at 9:45 a.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m. | Details

Caledonia 4th of July parade | July 1 at 11 a.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details

Cascade Township July 4th Celebration | July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to dusk | Parades starting at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Details

City of East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from noon to dusk | Parade at noon, fireworks at dusk | Details

Frederik Meijer Gardens Red, White, Blue & You: A Salute to Independence Day! | July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon (tickets required) | Details

Grand Rapids celebration, fireworks | July 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Fireworks around 10:30 p.m. | Details

Grandville July 4 Celebration | June 30 to July 4 | Parade at 11 a.m. July 4, fireworks at dusk | Details

Kentwood 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Parade at 9:30 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Details

Mitten Westside Mobile Blood Drive | July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. | Details

Nelson Township Branch KDL Fourth of July bike decorating | July 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

Ottawa Hills neighborhood Hollyhock Lane Parade | July 4 at 8:30 a.m. | Details

MONTCALM COUNTY

Lincoln Lake annual fireworks display | July 1 at dusk | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon 4th of July fireworks | July 4 at 10:20 p.m. | Details

White Lake area 4th of July celebration | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Croton Freedom Fest | June 30 to July 1 | Parade at noon July 1, fireworks at dusk | Details

Hesperia Family Fun Fest | July 1 to July 4 | Parade at noon July 4, fireworks at dusk | Details

OCEANA COUNTY

Hart Sparks Fireworks Celebration | July 2 starting at 6 p.m. | Fireworks at 10:15 a.m. | Details

Pentwater fireworks | July 3 from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details

Friends of Silver Lake boat parade | July 4 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Silver Lake Thunder over the Dunes Fireworks | July 4 at 10 p.m. | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale Fourth of July Celebration | Parade at 10 a.m. July 4, fireworks at 10:15 p.m. | Details

Grand Haven Fourth of July musical fountain and fireworks | July 1 at 10 p.m. | Details

Holland Independence Day celebration, fireworks | July 4 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Decatur celebration | July 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Fireworks at dusk | Details

South Haven Light Up the Lake Fireworks | July 3 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. | Details

South Haven 4th of July Parade | July 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details

If you plan to use your own fireworks, make sure you’re following state law and local ordinances. State law allows people to use consumer fireworks from June 29 to July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day. Be safe: Follow manufacturers’ instructions and keep fireworks at least 25 feet away from people, structures, flammable materials and dry areas. Don’t let kids use fireworks unsupervised and don’t use fireworks if you’ve been drinking. Make sure you’re safely disposing of used fireworks.

Don’t see your city’s Fourth of July event on the list? Send the information to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.

We’d also love to see your photos of the fireworks and festivities; send them to ReportIt@woodtv.com along with your name and when and where the images were taken.