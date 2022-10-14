Children go trick-or-treat at a restaurant on Halloween, October 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Halloween is on a Monday this year. There are plenty of opportunities to get lots of candy and experience spooky decorations here in West Michigan.

Below, find out when your city is having trick-or-treating, along with a list of both kid-friendly and adult Halloween and fall events.

Trick-or-Treat times

All trick-or-treat times are Monday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. For cities and townships with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.

This list is incomplete as not all times were readily available. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email ReportIt@woodtv.com.

Children receive treats by candy chutes while trick-or-treating for Halloween in Woodlawn Heights on October 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Grand Rapids

Samaritas Halloween Stroll | Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Fredrick Meijer Gardens: Hallowee-Ones | Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

John Ball Zoo Goes Boo | Oct. 21 to 23, Oct 28 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

John Ball Area Neighbors Trunk or Treat | Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. | Details

GR Kroc Center Monster Mash | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company’s Spooktacular | Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 | Details

Blanford Halloween Hunt | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Trunk-or-Treat en el Barrio | Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details

Allegan County

Ox-Bow Goes to Hell | Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 | Details

Saugatuck Halloween Pet Parade | Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. | Details

Barry County

All Hallows Eve at Historic Charlton Park in Hastings | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Candlelight Trails: Trick or Treating on the Trails | Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Branch County

Coldwater Scarecrow Decorating Contest | Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 | Details

Coldwater Halloween Parade | Oct. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Calhoun County

Marshall District Library Macramé Mini Pumpkin Hanger | Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

American Museum of Magic: Wanda the Wacky Witch | Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. | Details

Candlelit Tours at The American Museum of Magic (13+) | Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 | Details

Woodland Family Fall Fest | Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Details

Marshall District Library Haunted Michigan | Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kellogg Community College Bruin Boo trick-or-treating | Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

American Museum of Magic: Kooky Spooky Magic | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Marshall Annual Firefighters Halloween Parade | Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Marshall District Library Halloween Terrariums | Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Heritage Commons Trick or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Ionia County

Downtown Ionia Autumn Celebration in downtown Ionia | Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

Portage Monster Mash: Monsters, Inc. | Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo Parks Halloween Forest at Milham Park | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Dia de los Muertos hosted by El Concilio in Kalamazoo | Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Trunk of Treats hosted by Charlie’s Place in Kalamazoo | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kent County

Trunk or Treat at the Kentwood Department of Public Works | Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Rockford Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool Trunk or Treat | Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details

Ada Business Association Pumpkin Prowl | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kentwood Community Church & Heritage Baptist Church Harvest Fest | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Everett’s Gardens Candy Walk | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Rockford Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

Caledonia American Legion Post 305 Trick n Treat | Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Dutton Fire Department annual Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

The Haunt | Throughout October | Details

Montcalm County

Greenville Business Trick or Treat | Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Trunk ‘N Treat at Greenville Church of the Nazarene | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County

Muskegon County Sheriff Dive Team Underwater Pumpkin Carving | Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Frauenthal Center free screening of “Hocus Pocus” | Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat | Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Noah Project Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry Tiny Tots Trick or Treat | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Downtown Muskegon Trunk and Treat | Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Muskegon Living Life Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library Halloween Story Time | Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details

Newaygo County

Newaygo Community PACE Fall Open House Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. 6 p.m. | Details

Grant Rice Lake Baptist Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

White Cloud Community Library 5th Annual Haunted House | Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Oceana County

Pentwater Spooktacular | Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Free donuts at Pentwater Fire Department | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

Hudsonville Forest Grove Reformed Church Fall Festival | Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Holland Outdoor Discovery Center Treats and Trails | Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Grand Haven St. John’s Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Holland Free Health Clinic Run For Your Life 5k | Oct. 29 | Details

Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Holland | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Herrick District Library Pumpkin Painting Party | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Coopersville Farm Museum Kids Costume Party | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Critter Barn Boo at the Barn | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Holland Armory Dias de Los Muertos | Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Trunk or Treat (with Airplanes!) at Grand Haven Memorial Airport | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Park Theatre free screening of “Hocus Pocus” | Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. | Details

Downtown Zeeland Trick or Treat | Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Downtown Grand Haven Trick or Treat | Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

St. Joseph County

Downtown Sturgis Trick or Treat | Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Trunk or Treat at YMCA Camp Eberhart | Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. | Details

Centerville Harvest Festival | Oct. 29 | Details

Van Buren County

Bloomingdale Branch Library Pumpkin Carving | Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Details

Gobles Branch Library Halloween Craft Day | Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Bangor Branch Library Halloween Boo Costume Party | Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Covert Branch Library Boo-rific Halloween Party | Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

Decatur Boo Bash | Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

ADULT EVENTS

Grand Rapids

John Ball Zoo Roaring Nights + Living Lights: Halloween Spooktacular | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Allegan County

Star of Saugatuck Boos Cruise | Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. | Details

Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults | Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

Herrick District Library Take & Make: Spooky String Art | Oct. 17 through Oct. 22 | Details

Hauntings & History Nights at The Felt Estate | Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 | Details

To add your event to the list, email ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.