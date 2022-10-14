GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Halloween is on a Monday this year. There are plenty of opportunities to get lots of candy and experience spooky decorations here in West Michigan.
Below, find out when your city is having trick-or-treating, along with a list of both kid-friendly and adult Halloween and fall events.
Trick-or-Treat times
All trick-or-treat times are Monday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. For cities and townships with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.
- Ada Township: No designated times
- Allendale Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Battle Creek: No designated times
- Belding: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bronson: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Byron Township: No designated times
- Caledonia Township: No designated times
- Cascade Township: No designated times
- Centreville: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Coopersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Decatur: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dorr Township: At dusk
- East Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ferrysburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fruitport Township: No designated times
- Georgetown Township: No designated times (recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Grand Haven: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., community center 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grandville: No designated times
- Hart: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hastings: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Green Street closed to traffic)
- Holland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Hudsonville: No designated times
- Ionia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kentwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lake Odessa: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lawton: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Marshall: No city designated times
- Mattawan: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middleville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Muskegon: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Norton Shores: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Paw Paw: No designated times
- Pentwater: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pewamo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Portage: No designated times
- Portland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rockford: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saranac: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Schoolcraft: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Sparta: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Spring Lake: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at businesses)
- Sturgis: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (downtown Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Vicksburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walker: No designated times (recommended 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Wayland: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wyoming: No designated times
- Zeeland: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (downtown businesses 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
This list is incomplete as not all times were readily available. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email ReportIt@woodtv.com.
KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS
Grand Rapids
- Samaritas Halloween Stroll | Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Fredrick Meijer Gardens: Hallowee-Ones | Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- John Ball Zoo Goes Boo | Oct. 21 to 23, Oct 28 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- John Ball Area Neighbors Trunk or Treat | Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. | Details
- GR Kroc Center Monster Mash | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company’s Spooktacular | Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 | Details
- Blanford Halloween Hunt | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Trunk-or-Treat en el Barrio | Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details
Allegan County
- Ox-Bow Goes to Hell | Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 | Details
- Saugatuck Halloween Pet Parade | Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. | Details
Barry County
- All Hallows Eve at Historic Charlton Park in Hastings | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Candlelight Trails: Trick or Treating on the Trails | Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
Branch County
- Coldwater Scarecrow Decorating Contest | Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 | Details
- Coldwater Halloween Parade | Oct. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
Calhoun County
- Marshall District Library Macramé Mini Pumpkin Hanger | Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- American Museum of Magic: Wanda the Wacky Witch | Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. | Details
- Candlelit Tours at The American Museum of Magic (13+) | Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 | Details
- Woodland Family Fall Fest | Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Details
- Marshall District Library Haunted Michigan | Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Kellogg Community College Bruin Boo trick-or-treating | Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- American Museum of Magic: Kooky Spooky Magic | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Marshall Annual Firefighters Halloween Parade | Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Marshall District Library Halloween Terrariums | Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Heritage Commons Trick or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
Ionia County
- Downtown Ionia Autumn Celebration in downtown Ionia | Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
Kalamazoo County
- Portage Monster Mash: Monsters, Inc. | Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Kalamazoo Parks Halloween Forest at Milham Park | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Dia de los Muertos hosted by El Concilio in Kalamazoo | Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Trunk of Treats hosted by Charlie’s Place in Kalamazoo | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
Kent County
- Trunk or Treat at the Kentwood Department of Public Works | Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Rockford Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool Trunk or Treat | Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details
- Ada Business Association Pumpkin Prowl | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Kentwood Community Church & Heritage Baptist Church Harvest Fest | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Everett’s Gardens Candy Walk | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Rockford Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
- Caledonia American Legion Post 305 Trick n Treat | Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Dutton Fire Department annual Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- The Haunt | Throughout October | Details
Montcalm County
- Greenville Business Trick or Treat | Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Trunk ‘N Treat at Greenville Church of the Nazarene | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
Muskegon County
- Muskegon County Sheriff Dive Team Underwater Pumpkin Carving | Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Frauenthal Center free screening of “Hocus Pocus” | Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. | Details
- Muskegon County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat | Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Noah Project Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry Tiny Tots Trick or Treat | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Downtown Muskegon Trunk and Treat | Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Muskegon Living Life Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Hackley Public Library Halloween Story Time | Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details
Newaygo County
- Newaygo Community PACE Fall Open House Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. 6 p.m. | Details
- Grant Rice Lake Baptist Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- White Cloud Community Library 5th Annual Haunted House | Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
Oceana County
- Pentwater Spooktacular | Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Free donuts at Pentwater Fire Department | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
Ottawa County
- Hudsonville Forest Grove Reformed Church Fall Festival | Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Holland Outdoor Discovery Center Treats and Trails | Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Grand Haven St. John’s Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Holland Free Health Clinic Run For Your Life 5k | Oct. 29 | Details
- Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Holland | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Herrick District Library Pumpkin Painting Party | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Coopersville Farm Museum Kids Costume Party | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Critter Barn Boo at the Barn | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Holland Armory Dias de Los Muertos | Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Trunk or Treat (with Airplanes!) at Grand Haven Memorial Airport | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Park Theatre free screening of “Hocus Pocus” | Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Downtown Zeeland Trick or Treat | Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Downtown Grand Haven Trick or Treat | Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
St. Joseph County
- Downtown Sturgis Trick or Treat | Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Trunk or Treat at YMCA Camp Eberhart | Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. | Details
- Centerville Harvest Festival | Oct. 29 | Details
Van Buren County
- Bloomingdale Branch Library Pumpkin Carving | Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Details
- Gobles Branch Library Halloween Craft Day | Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Bangor Branch Library Halloween Boo Costume Party | Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Covert Branch Library Boo-rific Halloween Party | Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
- Decatur Boo Bash | Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
ADULT EVENTS
Grand Rapids
- John Ball Zoo Roaring Nights + Living Lights: Halloween Spooktacular | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
Allegan County
- Star of Saugatuck Boos Cruise | Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. | Details
- Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults | Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. | Details
Ottawa County
- Herrick District Library Take & Make: Spooky String Art | Oct. 17 through Oct. 22 | Details
- Hauntings & History Nights at The Felt Estate | Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 | Details
To add your event to the list, email ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.