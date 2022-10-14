GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Halloween is on a Monday this year. There are plenty of opportunities to get lots of candy and experience spooky decorations here in West Michigan.

Below, find out when your city is having trick-or-treating, along with a list of both kid-friendly and adult Halloween and fall events.

Trick-or-Treat times

All trick-or-treat times are Monday, Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. For cities and townships with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.

  • Ada Township: No designated times
  • Allendale Township: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Battle Creek: No designated times
  • Belding: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bronson: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Byron Township: No designated times
  • Caledonia Township: No designated times
  • Cascade Township: No designated times
  • Centreville: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Coopersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Decatur: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dorr Township: At dusk
  • East Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Ferrysburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Fruitport Township: No designated times
  • Georgetown Township: No designated times (recommended 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • Grand Haven: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., community center 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Grandville: No designated times
  • Hart: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Hastings: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Green Street closed to traffic)
  • Holland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
  • Hudsonville: No designated times
  • Ionia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Kentwood: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lake Odessa: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lawton: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Marshall: No city designated times
  • Mattawan: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Middleville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Muskegon: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Norton Shores: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Paw Paw: No designated times
  • Pentwater: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Pewamo: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Portage: No designated times
  • Portland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Rockford: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Saranac: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Schoolcraft: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 
  • Sparta: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Spring Lake: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at businesses)
  • Sturgis: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (downtown Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
  • Vicksburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Walker: No designated times (recommended 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • Wayland: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Wyoming: No designated times
  • Zeeland: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (downtown businesses 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

This list is incomplete as not all times were readily available. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email ReportIt@woodtv.com.

generic halloween candy_256136
Children receive treats by candy chutes while trick-or-treating for Halloween in Woodlawn Heights on October 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Grand Rapids

  • Samaritas Halloween Stroll | Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • Fredrick Meijer Gardens: Hallowee-Ones | Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
  • John Ball Zoo Goes Boo | Oct. 21 to 23, Oct 28 to 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • John Ball Area Neighbors Trunk or Treat | Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. | Details
  • GR Kroc Center Monster Mash | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Grand Rapids Ballet Junior Company’s Spooktacular | Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 | Details
  • Blanford Halloween Hunt | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Trunk-or-Treat en el Barrio | Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details

Allegan County

  • Ox-Bow Goes to Hell | Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 | Details
  • Saugatuck Halloween Pet Parade | Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. | Details

Barry County

  • All Hallows Eve at Historic Charlton Park in Hastings | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Pierce Cedar Creek Institute Candlelight Trails: Trick or Treating on the Trails | Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Branch County

  • Coldwater Scarecrow Decorating Contest | Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 | Details
  • Coldwater Halloween Parade | Oct. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Calhoun County

  • Marshall District Library Macramé Mini Pumpkin Hanger | Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
  • American Museum of Magic: Wanda the Wacky Witch | Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. | Details
  • Candlelit Tours at The American Museum of Magic (13+) | Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 | Details
  • Woodland Family Fall Fest | Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Details
  • Marshall District Library Haunted Michigan | Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Kellogg Community College Bruin Boo trick-or-treating | Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • American Museum of Magic: Kooky Spooky Magic | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
  • Marshall Annual Firefighters Halloween Parade | Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • Marshall District Library Halloween Terrariums | Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
  • Heritage Commons Trick or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Ionia County

  • Downtown Ionia Autumn Celebration in downtown Ionia | Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

  • Portage Monster Mash: Monsters, Inc. | Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Kalamazoo Parks Halloween Forest at Milham Park | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Dia de los Muertos hosted by El Concilio in Kalamazoo | Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Trunk of Treats hosted by Charlie’s Place in Kalamazoo | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kent County

  • Trunk or Treat at the Kentwood Department of Public Works | Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • Rockford Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool Trunk or Treat | Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details
  • Ada Business Association Pumpkin Prowl | Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Kentwood Community Church & Heritage Baptist Church Harvest Fest | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
  • Everett’s Gardens Candy Walk | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Rockford Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
  • Caledonia American Legion Post 305 Trick n Treat | Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Dutton Fire Department annual Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • The Haunt | Throughout October | Details

Montcalm County

  • Greenville Business Trick or Treat | Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Trunk ‘N Treat at Greenville Church of the Nazarene | Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County

  • Muskegon County Sheriff Dive Team Underwater Pumpkin Carving | Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Frauenthal Center free screening of “Hocus Pocus” | Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. | Details
  • Muskegon County Fairgrounds Trunk or Treat | Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Noah Project Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
  • Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry Tiny Tots Trick or Treat | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
  • Downtown Muskegon Trunk and Treat | Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Muskegon Living Life Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Hackley Public Library Halloween Story Time | Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Details

Newaygo County

  • Newaygo Community PACE Fall Open House Trunk or Treat | Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. 6 p.m. | Details
  • Grant Rice Lake Baptist Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • White Cloud Community Library 5th Annual Haunted House | Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Oceana County

  • Pentwater Spooktacular | Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
  • Free donuts at Pentwater Fire Department | Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

  • Hudsonville Forest Grove Reformed Church Fall Festival | Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • Holland Outdoor Discovery Center Treats and Trails | Oct. 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Grand Haven St. John’s Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat | Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Holland Free Health Clinic Run For Your Life 5k | Oct. 29 | Details
  • Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Holland | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
  • Herrick District Library Pumpkin Painting Party | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
  • Coopersville Farm Museum Kids Costume Party | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • Critter Barn Boo at the Barn | Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Holland Armory Dias de Los Muertos | Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Trunk or Treat (with Airplanes!) at Grand Haven Memorial Airport | Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
  • Park Theatre free screening of “Hocus Pocus” | Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. | Details
  • Downtown Zeeland Trick or Treat | Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Downtown Grand Haven Trick or Treat | Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

St. Joseph County

  • Downtown Sturgis Trick or Treat | Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Trunk or Treat at YMCA Camp Eberhart | Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. | Details
  • Centerville Harvest Festival | Oct. 29 | Details

Van Buren County

  • Bloomingdale Branch Library Pumpkin Carving | Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Details
  • Gobles Branch Library Halloween Craft Day | Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • Bangor Branch Library Halloween Boo Costume Party | Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • Covert Branch Library Boo-rific Halloween Party | Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
  • Decatur Boo Bash | Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

ADULT EVENTS

Grand Rapids

  • John Ball Zoo Roaring Nights + Living Lights: Halloween Spooktacular | Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Allegan County

  • Star of Saugatuck Boos Cruise | Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. | Details
  • Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults | Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

  • Herrick District Library Take & Make: Spooky String Art | Oct. 17 through Oct. 22 | Details
  • Hauntings & History Nights at The Felt Estate | Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 | Details

To add your event to the list, email ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.