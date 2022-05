GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Monday, West Michigan will honor the men and women who have died serving our country.

The national holiday falls on May 30 this year. There will be parades and ceremonies throughout the area.

Find an event to honor Memorial Day near you:

Grand Rapids

Parade, ceremony of remembrance | Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. | Event details

Allegan County

Dorr festivities | Monday, May 30, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Event details

Gun Lake cruise | Monday, May 30, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Event details

Hamilton parade | Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. | Event details

Monterey Township service | Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. | Event details

Plainwell parade | Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. | Event details

Wayland parade, events | Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. | Event details

Barry County

Hastings parade | Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. | Event details

Middleville parade | Monday, May 30, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Event details

Berrien County

St. Joseph parade | Friday, May 27, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Event details

Calhoun County

Battle Creek veterans honoring VAMC | Thursday, May 26, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Marshall service and parade | Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m., parade at 10 a.m. | Event details

Ionia county

Portland services | Monday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Event details

Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo MCL ceremony | Monday, May 30, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Event details

Vicksburg parade | Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. | Event details

Kent County

Caledonia cemeteries processions | Monday, May 30, at 9 a.m. at Alaska Cemetery; 9:45 a.m. at Blain Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. at Dutton Cemetery; 11:15 at Holy Corners Cemetery; 12 a.m. at Caledonia Cemetery | Event details

Cascade Township ceremony | Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. | Event details

Lowell parade | Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. | Event details

Plainfield Township commemoration | Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. | Event details

Walker parade | Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m. | Event details

Wyoming ceremony | Monday, May 30, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details

Muskegon County

Fruitport parade | Monday, May 30, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Event details

Lakeside ceremony | Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m. | Event details

Muskegon parade and music ceremony | Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. | Event details

Newaygo County

Fremont parade | Monday, May 30, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Event details

Ottawa County

Don’t see your city’s event on our list? Email us at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.