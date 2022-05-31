GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is celebrating Pride Month this June with festivals and other fun events.

Below, find an event to celebrate the LGBTQ community near you:

BATTLE CREEK

LGBTQ & A | July 14 at 6 p.m. | Event details

Pride Parade | July 15 at 7 p.m. | Event details

PRIDE Festival at Leila Arboretum | July 16 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Candlelight Vigil | July 17 at 9 p.m. | Event details

BENTON HARBOR

Give Back at the Livery | June 23 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Event details

Pride at the Market | June 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details

Arts in the Park | June 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Pride Fest in the Park | June 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Pride Fest Afterparty | June 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Event details

GRAND RAPIDS

Grand Rapids Pride Festival | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Event details

Beauty Beyond Drag at GR Pride! | June 18 at 12:10 p.m. | Event details

Harmony Pride – A Drag Benefit for GR Pride Center! | June 25 at 9 p.m. | Event details

HOLLAND

Run with PRIDE 5K | June 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. | Event details

Free Outdoor Yoga for Pride | June 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Event details

Holland PRIDE Variety Show | June 24 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Event details

Holland PRIDE 2022: Stronger Together | June 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Holland PRIDE Drag Show | June 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Event details

KALAMAZOO

Kalamazoo PRIDE | June 3-June 4 | Event details

Sunday Funday Brunch | June 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Event details

WMU Cooley Law School Pride Month Community Conversation | June 14 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Event details

Queer the Block Presented by Drue Salon | June 17 at 5 p.m. | Event details

Pride Build 2022 | June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Event details

LOWELL

Lowell Pride | June 4 from 11 a.m. to dark | Event details

MUSKEGON

Muskegon Pride Festival | June 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

SAUGATUCK/DOUGLAS

Drag Bowling Party | June 2 at 6 p.m. | Event details

Greg R. Baird LGBTQ+ Lecture: Building an Accepting and Inclusive Community | June 3 at 5 p.m. | Event details

Pride Care-A-Van Car Parade | June 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Event details

Pride in the Park | June 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Event details

Brunch at Borrowed Time | June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Event details

Tea Dance and Pride Closing Ceremonies | June 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Event details

UNION PIER

GROM: Dungeons and Drag Queens | June 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Event details

Friday Night Fever Prom | June 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Event details

Don’t see your city’s event on our list? Send us the information by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.