GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Sunday, June 19, people across the country will celebrate and honor Juneteenth.

The federal holiday is a day that celebrates when news of the Emancipation Proclamation — signed in 1862 — reached all parts of the country on June 19, 1865. It is considered an independence day for African Americans.

West Michigan will honor Juneteenth with many events this year. Find a celebration near you here:

VIRTUAL EVENTS

University of Michigan’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Symposium | June 15 through June 18 | Event details

Preserving MI Harvest- Celebrating Juneteenth: African-American Cuisine | June 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

WMU Cooley Law School Juneteenth Celebration with Hon. Kwame Rowe | June 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Event details

Create Great Inclusion: Celebrating Juneteenth webinar | June 17, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Event details

BATTLE CREEK

Juneteenth Video Contest | Deadline of June 10 | Event details

Juneteenth Family Day Celebration | June 17-June 18 | Event details

GRAND RAPIDS

Juneteenth weekend pop up event | June 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Baxter Juneteenth Celebration | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Event details

SpringGR Juneteenth Fest at John Ball Zoo | June 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

Dreams Take Work Juneteenth Music & Dance Festival | June 19 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details

Justice 4 All Juneteenth Jam vol. 2 | June 19, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details

Grand Rapids Juneteenth 2022 Celebration | June 19 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details

HOLLAND

Juneteenth Festival 2022 | June 17-June 18 | Event details

KALAMAZOO

Kalamazoo Community Celebration | June 17-June 19 | Event details Juneteenth Celebration poetry slam | June 18 | Event details Juneteenth Celebration | June 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Event details Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom Black Film Fest | June 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Event details Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom- Black Women Elevated | June 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Event details Juneteenth Celebration at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe | June 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Event details The Velvelettes & Orchestra Jammbo’laya | June 19 at 3 p.m. | Event details Juneteenth Celebration in Washington Square | June 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Event details



MT. PLEASANT

Central Michigan University Juneteenth on Warriner | June 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Event details

SOUTH HAVEN

South Haven Theatre Series: “Sojourner Truth, the Legacy Lives On” | June 18 at 7:30 p.m. | Event details

Don’t see your event on our list? Send us the information by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.