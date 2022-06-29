GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Communities across West Michigan will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and other festivities.

If you can’t make it to a fireworks display in person, you can also watch the Grand Rapids display live on WOODTV.com on July 2 at 10:30 p.m.

If you plan to use your own fireworks, make sure you’re following state law and local ordinances. State law allows residents to use consumer fireworks from June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. each day.

Below, find an event near you.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Allegan July 3 Jubilee | July 3 at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at 10:15 p.m. | Details

Dorr Township Celebration | Activities July 2-4, fireworks on July 4 at dusk | Details

Hopkins FFA Fun on the Fourth | July 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Saugatuck-Douglas fireworks | July 4 at dusk | Details

Saugatuck 4th of July Parade | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Details

BARRY COUNTY

Gun Lake Fireworks | July 2 at dusk | Details

Middleville Independence Day Celebration | July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Details

BERRIEN COUNTY

Lakeside Independence Day Parade | July 4 at 12 p.m. | Details

St. Joseph Independence Day concert, fireworks | July 3 at 8:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk | Details

BRANCH COUNTY

Coldwater fireworks | July 2 at dusk | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air show & Balloon Festival | June 30-July 4 | Details

Marshall July 4th Chicken BBQ | July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia Rolling Hills Annual 4th of July Golf Scramble | July 4 at 9 a.m. | Details

Portland 4th of July parade | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo Speedway racing and fireworks | July 3 (tickets required) | Details

Gull Lake fireworks | July 4 at dusk | Details

Richland Independence Day Parade | July 4 at 11 a.m. | Details

Schoolcraft 4th of July celebration | July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Details | Road Closures (PDF)

KENT COUNTY

Ada Township 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Details

Caledonia Independence Day Celebration | July 2 at 11 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Details

Cascade Township July 4th Celebration | July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to dusk | Details

City of East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration | July 3 from 8:30 a.m. to dusk | Details

Frederik Meijer Gardens Red, White, Blue & You: A Salute to Independence Day! | July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (tickets required) | Details

Grand Rapids Fireworks | July 2 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Details

Grandville July 4 Celebration | July 2-4 | Details

Kentwood 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Details

Mitten Westside Mobile Blood Drive | July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Details

Nelson Township Branch KDL | Fourth of July bike decorating | July 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Details

Ottawa Hills neighborhood Hollyhock Lane Parade | July 4 at 8:30 a.m. | Details

MONTCALM COUNTY

Lincoln Lake annual fireworks display | July 3 at 10 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

White Lake area 4th of July Parade | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Croton Freedom Fest on the Causeway | July 2 from 12 p.m. to dusk | Details

Fremont fireworks over Fremont Lake | July 3 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Details

Hesperia Family Fun Fest Fireworks | July 4 at dusk | Details

OCEANA COUNTY

Hart Sparks Fireworks Celebration | July 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Details

Hesperia Family Fun Fest Fireworks | July 4 at dusk | Details

Pentwater fireworks | July 3 at dusk | Details

Silver Lake Thunder over the Dunes – Fireworks | July 4 at 10 p.m. | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale Fourth of July Celebration | July 4 from 10 a.m. to dusk | Details

Grand Haven Fourth of July musical fountain and fireworks | July 4 at 10:10 p.m. | Details

Holland Fireworks | July 4 from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Decatur celebration | July 3 at 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. | Details

South Haven Light Up the Lake – Fireworks | July 3 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. | Details

South Haven 4th of July Parade | July 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details

Don’t see your city’s Fourth of July event on the list? Send the information to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.

We’d also love to see your photos of the fireworks and festivities; send them to ReportIt@woodtv.com along with your name and when and where the images were taken.