GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Communities across West Michigan will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and other festivities.
If you can’t make it to a fireworks display in person, you can also watch the Grand Rapids display live on WOODTV.com on July 2 at 10:30 p.m.
If you plan to use your own fireworks, make sure you’re following state law and local ordinances. State law allows residents to use consumer fireworks from June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m. each day.
Below, find an event near you.
ALLEGAN COUNTY
- Allegan July 3 Jubilee | July 3 at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at 10:15 p.m. | Details
- Dorr Township Celebration | Activities July 2-4, fireworks on July 4 at dusk | Details
- Hopkins FFA Fun on the Fourth | July 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Saugatuck-Douglas fireworks | July 4 at dusk | Details
- Saugatuck 4th of July Parade | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Details
BARRY COUNTY
- Gun Lake Fireworks | July 2 at dusk | Details
- Middleville Independence Day Celebration | July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Details
BERRIEN COUNTY
- Lakeside Independence Day Parade | July 4 at 12 p.m. | Details
- St. Joseph Independence Day concert, fireworks | July 3 at 8:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk | Details
BRANCH COUNTY
- Coldwater fireworks | July 2 at dusk | Details
CALHOUN COUNTY
- Battle Creek Field of Flight Air show & Balloon Festival | June 30-July 4 | Details
- Marshall July 4th Chicken BBQ | July 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
IONIA COUNTY
- Ionia Rolling Hills Annual 4th of July Golf Scramble | July 4 at 9 a.m. | Details
- Portland 4th of July parade | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Details
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
- Kalamazoo Speedway racing and fireworks | July 3 (tickets required) | Details
- Gull Lake fireworks | July 4 at dusk | Details
- Richland Independence Day Parade | July 4 at 11 a.m. | Details
- Schoolcraft 4th of July celebration | July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Details | Road Closures (PDF)
KENT COUNTY
- Ada Township 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Details
- Caledonia Independence Day Celebration | July 2 at 11 a.m., fireworks at dusk | Details
- Cascade Township July 4th Celebration | July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to dusk | Details
- City of East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration | July 3 from 8:30 a.m. to dusk | Details
- Frederik Meijer Gardens Red, White, Blue & You: A Salute to Independence Day! | July 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (tickets required) | Details
- Grand Rapids Fireworks | July 2 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Details
- Grandville July 4 Celebration | July 2-4 | Details
- Kentwood 4th of July Celebration | July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Details
- Mitten Westside Mobile Blood Drive | July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Details
- Nelson Township Branch KDL | Fourth of July bike decorating | July 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Details
- Ottawa Hills neighborhood Hollyhock Lane Parade | July 4 at 8:30 a.m. | Details
MONTCALM COUNTY
- Lincoln Lake annual fireworks display | July 3 at 10 p.m. | Details
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- White Lake area 4th of July Parade | July 4 at 10 a.m. | Details
NEWAYGO COUNTY
- Croton Freedom Fest on the Causeway | July 2 from 12 p.m. to dusk | Details
- Fremont fireworks over Fremont Lake | July 3 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Details
- Hesperia Family Fun Fest Fireworks | July 4 at dusk | Details
OCEANA COUNTY
- Hart Sparks Fireworks Celebration | July 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Details
- Pentwater fireworks | July 3 at dusk | Details
- Silver Lake Thunder over the Dunes – Fireworks | July 4 at 10 p.m. | Details
OTTAWA COUNTY
- Allendale Fourth of July Celebration | July 4 from 10 a.m. to dusk | Details
- Grand Haven Fourth of July musical fountain and fireworks | July 4 at 10:10 p.m. | Details
- Holland Fireworks | July 4 from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details
VAN BUREN COUNTY
- Decatur celebration | July 3 at 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. | Details
- South Haven Light Up the Lake – Fireworks | July 3 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. | Details
- South Haven 4th of July Parade | July 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details
Don’t see your city’s Fourth of July event on the list? Send the information to ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.
We’d also love to see your photos of the fireworks and festivities; send them to ReportIt@woodtv.com along with your name and when and where the images were taken.