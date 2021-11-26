LIST: 2021 West Michigan holiday events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is getting in the festive spirit this year with many holiday events, including parades, Christmas tree lightings and performances.
Below, find a holiday event near you.
Grand Rapids
- Frederik Meijer Gardens: University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions | Nov. 23, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 | Details
- Grand Menorah Lighting at Calder Plaza | Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. | Details
- Broadway Grand Rapids: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas | Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle | Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Orchard Hill: The Magic Christmas Bus | Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 | Details
- Grand Rapids Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 10-12, 17-19 | Details
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage 2021 | Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- West Michigan Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 11, Dec. 12 | Details
- Grand Rapids Public Museum: Let it Snow! (Planetarium show) | Various dates | Details
Allegan County
- Wayland Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Plainwell Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. | Details
- Annual Christmas Whootville Parade | Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. | Details
- Dorr Township Christmas in the Park | Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
Barry County
- Hastings Jingle and Mingle | Dec, 3 through Dec. 5 | Details
- Middleville’s Christmas on the River | Dec. 9, 10 and 11 | Details
- Delton Hometown Christmas | Dec. 11 all day | Details
Branch County
- Quincy Lights | Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Coldwater Holiday Parade | Dec. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Branch County Community Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” | Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 | Details
Calhoun County
- Gilmore Car Museum Winter Wonderland | Nov. 25 through Jan. 9 | Details
- 57th Annual Marshall Christmas Parade | Nov. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
- The Battle Creek Symphony Presents: Holiday Extravaganza | Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Battle Creek Brass Band Presents: A Not So Silent Night Holiday Concert | Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 | Details
- Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds | Throughout December | Details
Ionia County
- Lakewood Area Christmas ‘Round the Town Craft Show | Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 | Details
- Ionia Hometown Holiday | Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. | Details
- Belding’s Home for the Holidays | Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
Kalamazoo County
- Kalamazoo Bronson Park tree lighting | Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Portage Traditional Holiday & Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Christmas in Kalamazoo concert | Dec. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- The Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Vicksburg Christmas in the Village | Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Holly Jolly Trolley | Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 | Details
- Winter Solstice & Candlelight Vigil | Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. | Details
Kent County
- Gaslight Village tree lighting ceremony | Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- CARE Ballet: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas | Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 | Details
- Cascade Township tree lighting ceremony | Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. | Details
- Byron Twp. Branch’s 7th Annual Gingerbread House Contest | Dec. 1 through Dec. 23 | Details
- Walker WinterFest | Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Kentwood holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Winter Wonderland in Ada Village | Dec. 3 to Jan. 31 | Details
- Ada Business Association: Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys | Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Lowell Christmas festivities and Annual Night-time Santa Parade | Dec. 4 all day | Details
- Ada Santa Parade | Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. | Details
- A Cedar Springs Christmas | Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Rockford Santa Parade 2021 | Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Christmas in Caledonia | Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. | Details
- Grandville Christmas at the Commons | Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Cedar Springs Christmas Carriage Rides | Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Wyoming-Kentwood area Santa Parade | Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details
- Nelson Township Branch Meet Santa! | Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Details
- Christmas in Fallasburg | Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Plainfield Township Branch Holiday Fun | Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Kent District Library Ready for Reindeer! | Various dates | Details
- Discover a Rockford Christmas 2021 | Various dates | Details
Montcalm County
- Stanton tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Greenville Santa Park Party | Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
- Greenville Hometown Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. | Details
Muskegon County
- Hackley Park tree lighting with reindeer | Nov. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details
- Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree | Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 | Details
- 68th Annual White Lake Area Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Lakeshore Museum Hanukkah History & Traditions | Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Hackley Library Christmas Cookie Traditions | Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Hackley Library Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa crafts | Various dates | Details
Newaygo County
- Christmas Walk Newaygo | Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. | Details
- Velocity Presents 11th Annual St Nick Kick | Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Fremont’s 14th Annual Illumination Christmas Parade | Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 | Details
- Christmas in Grant | Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Christmas in White Cloud | Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
Oceana County
- Hart Home for the Holidays Parade and Tree Lighting | Nov. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Pentwater Fire Department celebrate with Santa Claus | Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. | Details
Ottawa County
- Spring Lake Sparkle | Nov. 27 to Jan. 3 | Details
- Zeeland Christmas Tree Lighting and Magical Christmas Parade Christmas | Nov. 29 at 6:15 | Details
- Outdoor Discovery Center Holiday Winter Walk, other holiday events | Nov. 30 to Jan. 4 | Details
- Holland Parade of Lights | Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. | Details
- Feel the Zeel of Christmas | Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 | Details
- Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting | Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. | Details
- Tulip Time: Sinterklaas Eve | Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Coopersville’s 41st. Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce 30th Annual Jingle Bell Parade | Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Allendale Holiday Lights Reverse Parade | Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- Turning Pointe School of Dance: The Promise | Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 | Details
- Critter Barn Christmas Live Nativity | Dec. 7 through Dec. 23 | Details
St. Joseph County
- Three Rivers Christmas Around Town | Nov. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Dashing through Downtown | Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 | Details
- Constantine Lighted Parade | Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. | Details
- Centreville Christmas Festivities and Parade | Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. | Details
Van Buren County
- South Haven Holiday in the Park | Nov. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- South Haven Center for the Arts Mistletoe Market | Nov. 20 to Dec. 12 | Details
- Downtown Paw Paw Christmas Tree Lighting & | Dec. 3 in the evening | Details
- Downtown Paw Paw Children’s Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. | Details
- Mattawan Christmas Tree Lighting | Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.