LIST: 2021 West Michigan holiday events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is getting in the festive spirit this year with many holiday events, including parades, Christmas tree lightings and performances.

Below, find a holiday event near you.

Grand Rapids

Frederik Meijer Gardens: University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions | Nov. 23, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 | Details

Grand Menorah Lighting at Calder Plaza | Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. | Details

Broadway Grand Rapids: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas | Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

Tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle | Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Orchard Hill: The Magic Christmas Bus | Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 | Details

Grand Rapids Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 10-12, 17-19 | Details

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage 2021 | Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

West Michigan Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 11, Dec. 12 | Details

Grand Rapids Public Museum: Let it Snow! (Planetarium show) | Various dates | Details

Allegan County

Wayland Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Plainwell Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. | Details

Annual Christmas Whootville Parade | Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. | Details

Dorr Township Christmas in the Park | Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Barry County

Hastings Jingle and Mingle | Dec, 3 through Dec. 5 | Details

Middleville’s Christmas on the River | Dec. 9, 10 and 11 | Details

Delton Hometown Christmas | Dec. 11 all day | Details

Branch County

Quincy Lights | Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Coldwater Holiday Parade | Dec. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Branch County Community Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” | Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 | Details

Calhoun County

Gilmore Car Museum Winter Wonderland | Nov. 25 through Jan. 9 | Details

57th Annual Marshall Christmas Parade | Nov. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

The Battle Creek Symphony Presents: Holiday Extravaganza | Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

Battle Creek Brass Band Presents: A Not So Silent Night Holiday Concert | Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 | Details

Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds | Throughout December | Details

Ionia County

Lakewood Area Christmas ‘Round the Town Craft Show | Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 | Details

Ionia Hometown Holiday | Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. | Details

Belding’s Home for the Holidays | Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo Bronson Park tree lighting | Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Portage Traditional Holiday & Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details

Christmas in Kalamazoo concert | Dec. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

The Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Vicksburg Christmas in the Village | Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Holly Jolly Trolley | Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 | Details

Winter Solstice & Candlelight Vigil | Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. | Details

Kent County

Gaslight Village tree lighting ceremony | Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

CARE Ballet: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas | Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 | Details

Cascade Township tree lighting ceremony | Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. | Details

Byron Twp. Branch’s 7th Annual Gingerbread House Contest | Dec. 1 through Dec. 23 | Details

Walker WinterFest | Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Kentwood holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Winter Wonderland in Ada Village | Dec. 3 to Jan. 31 | Details

Ada Business Association: Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys | Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Lowell Christmas festivities and Annual Night-time Santa Parade | Dec. 4 all day | Details

Ada Santa Parade | Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. | Details

A Cedar Springs Christmas | Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Rockford Santa Parade 2021 | Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Christmas in Caledonia | Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. | Details

Grandville Christmas at the Commons | Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Cedar Springs Christmas Carriage Rides | Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Wyoming-Kentwood area Santa Parade | Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details

Nelson Township Branch Meet Santa! | Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Details

Christmas in Fallasburg | Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Plainfield Township Branch Holiday Fun | Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Kent District Library Ready for Reindeer! | Various dates | Details

Discover a Rockford Christmas 2021 | Various dates | Details

Montcalm County

Stanton tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details

Greenville Santa Park Party | Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

Greenville Hometown Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County

Hackley Park tree lighting with reindeer | Nov. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details

Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree | Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 | Details

68th Annual White Lake Area Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Lakeshore Museum Hanukkah History & Traditions | Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Hackley Library Christmas Cookie Traditions | Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. | Details

Hackley Library Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa crafts | Various dates | Details

Newaygo County

Christmas Walk Newaygo | Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. | Details

Velocity Presents 11th Annual St Nick Kick | Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Fremont’s 14th Annual Illumination Christmas Parade | Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 | Details

Christmas in Grant | Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Christmas in White Cloud | Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Oceana County

Hart Home for the Holidays Parade and Tree Lighting | Nov. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Pentwater Fire Department celebrate with Santa Claus | Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

Spring Lake Sparkle | Nov. 27 to Jan. 3 | Details

Zeeland Christmas Tree Lighting and Magical Christmas Parade Christmas | Nov. 29 at 6:15 | Details

Outdoor Discovery Center Holiday Winter Walk, other holiday events | Nov. 30 to Jan. 4 | Details

Holland Parade of Lights | Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Feel the Zeel of Christmas | Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 | Details

Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting | Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. | Details

Tulip Time: Sinterklaas Eve | Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Coopersville’s 41st. Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce 30th Annual Jingle Bell Parade | Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details

Allendale Holiday Lights Reverse Parade | Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Turning Pointe School of Dance: The Promise | Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 | Details

Critter Barn Christmas Live Nativity | Dec. 7 through Dec. 23 | Details

St. Joseph County

Three Rivers Christmas Around Town | Nov. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Dashing through Downtown | Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 | Details

Constantine Lighted Parade | Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. | Details

Centreville Christmas Festivities and Parade | Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. | Details

Van Buren County

South Haven Holiday in the Park | Nov. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

South Haven Center for the Arts Mistletoe Market | Nov. 20 to Dec. 12 | Details

Downtown Paw Paw Christmas Tree Lighting & | Dec. 3 in the evening | Details

Downtown Paw Paw Children’s Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. | Details

Mattawan Christmas Tree Lighting | Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.