LIST: 2021 West Michigan holiday events

FILE – The Holland Parade of Lights in 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is getting in the festive spirit this year with many holiday events, including parades, Christmas tree lightings and performances.

Below, find a holiday event near you.

Grand Rapids

  • Frederik Meijer Gardens: University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions | Nov. 23, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 | Details
  • Grand Menorah Lighting at Calder Plaza | Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. | Details
  • Broadway Grand Rapids: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas | Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • Tree lighting ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle | Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Orchard Hill: The Magic Christmas Bus | Dec. 10 through Dec. 12 | Details
  • Grand Rapids Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 10-12, 17-19 | Details
  • Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage 2021 | Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • West Michigan Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker | Dec. 11, Dec. 12 | Details
  • Grand Rapids Public Museum: Let it Snow! (Planetarium show) | Various dates | Details

Allegan County

  • Wayland Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
  • Plainwell Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. | Details
  • Annual Christmas Whootville Parade | Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. | Details
  • Dorr Township Christmas in the Park | Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Barry County

  • Hastings Jingle and Mingle | Dec, 3 through Dec. 5 | Details
  • Middleville’s Christmas on the River | Dec. 9, 10 and 11 | Details
  • Delton Hometown Christmas | Dec. 11 all day | Details

Branch County

  • Quincy Lights | Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Coldwater Holiday Parade | Dec. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Branch County Community Theatre presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” | Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 | Details

Calhoun County

  • Gilmore Car Museum Winter Wonderland | Nov. 25 through Jan. 9 | Details
  • 57th Annual Marshall Christmas Parade | Nov. 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
  • The Battle Creek Symphony Presents: Holiday Extravaganza | Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • Battle Creek Brass Band Presents: A Not So Silent Night Holiday Concert | Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 | Details
  • Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds | Throughout December | Details

Ionia County

  • Lakewood Area Christmas ‘Round the Town Craft Show | Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 | Details
  • Ionia Hometown Holiday | Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. | Details
  • Belding’s Home for the Holidays | Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

  • Kalamazoo Bronson Park tree lighting | Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Portage Traditional Holiday & Tree Lighting Ceremony | Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details
  • Christmas in Kalamazoo concert | Dec. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
  • The Christmas Craft Show | Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Vicksburg Christmas in the Village | Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Holly Jolly Trolley | Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 | Details
  • Winter Solstice & Candlelight Vigil | Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. | Details

Kent County

  • Gaslight Village tree lighting ceremony | Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • CARE Ballet: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas | Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 | Details
  • Cascade Township tree lighting ceremony | Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. | Details
  • Byron Twp. Branch’s 7th Annual Gingerbread House Contest | Dec. 1 through Dec. 23 | Details
  • Walker WinterFest | Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Kentwood holiday light parade and tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Winter Wonderland in Ada Village | Dec. 3 to Jan. 31 | Details
  • Ada Business Association: Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys | Dec. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
  • Lowell Christmas festivities and Annual Night-time Santa Parade | Dec. 4 all day | Details
  • Ada Santa Parade | Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. | Details
  • A Cedar Springs Christmas | Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Rockford Santa Parade 2021 | Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
  • Christmas in Caledonia | Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. | Details
  • Grandville Christmas at the Commons | Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
  • Cedar Springs Christmas Carriage Rides | Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Wyoming-Kentwood area Santa Parade | Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Details
  • Nelson Township Branch Meet Santa! | Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | Details
  • Christmas in Fallasburg | Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Plainfield Township Branch Holiday Fun | Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
  • Kent District Library Ready for Reindeer! | Various dates | Details
  • Discover a Rockford Christmas 2021 | Various dates | Details

Montcalm County

  • Stanton tree lighting ceremony | Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. | Details
  • Greenville Santa Park Party | Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
  • Greenville Hometown Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County

  • Hackley Park tree lighting with reindeer | Nov. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details
  • Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree | Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 | Details
  • 68th Annual White Lake Area Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Lakeshore Museum Hanukkah History & Traditions | Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
  • Hackley Library Christmas Cookie Traditions | Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. | Details
  • Hackley Library Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa crafts | Various dates | Details

Newaygo County

  • Christmas Walk Newaygo | Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. | Details
  • Velocity Presents 11th Annual St Nick Kick | Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
  • Fremont’s 14th Annual Illumination Christmas Parade | Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 | Details
  • Christmas in Grant | Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Christmas in White Cloud | Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Oceana County

  • Hart Home for the Holidays Parade and Tree Lighting | Nov. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Pentwater Fire Department celebrate with Santa Claus | Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

  • Spring Lake Sparkle | Nov. 27 to Jan. 3 | Details
  • Zeeland Christmas Tree Lighting and Magical Christmas Parade Christmas | Nov. 29 at 6:15 | Details
  • Outdoor Discovery Center Holiday Winter Walk, other holiday events | Nov. 30 to Jan. 4 | Details
  • Holland Parade of Lights | Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. | Details
  • Feel the Zeel of Christmas | Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 | Details
  • Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting | Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. | Details
  • Tulip Time: Sinterklaas Eve | Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • Coopersville’s 41st. Annual Christmas Parade | Dec. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
  • Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce 30th Annual Jingle Bell Parade | Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details
  • Allendale Holiday Lights Reverse Parade | Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
  • Turning Pointe School of Dance: The Promise | Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 | Details
  • Critter Barn Christmas Live Nativity | Dec. 7 through Dec. 23 | Details

St. Joseph County

  • Three Rivers Christmas Around Town | Nov. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
  • Dashing through Downtown | Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 | Details
  • Constantine Lighted Parade | Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. | Details
  • Centreville Christmas Festivities and Parade | Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. | Details

Van Buren County

  • South Haven Holiday in the Park | Nov. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • South Haven Center for the Arts Mistletoe Market | Nov. 20 to Dec. 12 | Details
  • Downtown Paw Paw Christmas Tree Lighting & | Dec. 3 in the evening | Details
  • Downtown Paw Paw Children’s Christmas Parade | Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. | Details
  • Mattawan Christmas Tree Lighting | Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.

