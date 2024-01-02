KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist vanished into the Kalamazoo River Monday while running away from officers, police say.

Police said Tuesday they are still working to identify the person.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. An officer tried to pull motorcyclist over in the area of Michigan Avenue and Rose Street for a license plate violation. Police say the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop.

But the bike had some sort of mechanical problem, slowing it so the officer could catch up in the area of Harrison Street and E. Michigan Avenue, less than a mile from the traffic stop attempt.

The motorcyclist ditched the bike and ran away. The officer gave chase.

“The subject fled through Veteran’s Memorial Park and ran into the Kalamazoo River to avoid being arrested,” a release from KDPS said.

Police say the motorcyclist tried to get across the river, but the current pushed him downstream. The officer saw him go under the water, but never saw him come back up.

Officers went into the water to try to get the motorcyclist without success. Police say they brought in rescue boats, the county dive team and air units, but they didn’t find him Monday. They were back out on the water Tuesday to continue the search.

Anyone who may have information about the motorcyclist is asked to call KDPS detectives at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.