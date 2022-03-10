It’s Colon Cancer Awareness Month: What to watch for

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As survivors, family members and the medical community use the month of March to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, doctors are sharing the new ways patients can prevent it, and screen for it.

Randall Meisner, M.D., is a gastroenterologist for Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, and said colonoscopy is still “the most reliable way to screen” for colon cancer, but there are less invasive options available. That includes a newer, at-home kit to test a stool sample for the presence of blood and other indicators of cancerous material.

“Age is a major risk factor for colon cancer,” said Dr. Meisner. “Fifty-seven percent of cases develop in those over age 65, but other individual risk factors determine when you should start getting checked, like ethnicity, lifestyle and family history.”

The American Cancer Society recommends adults without a family history begin screening at age 45, an adjustment to the previous recommendation of 50 years old. Dr. Meisner added, “You can lower your chances of developing colorectal cancer by eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables and low in red and processed meats and maintaining a healthy weight”.

Screening is the number one way to prevent colorectal cancer.