GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year has been one of growth and, in some cases, growing pains related to development in West Michigan.
Here is a list of stories of new developments and changes in our area:
- Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
- Gotion hits pause on rezoning for battery plant
- Green Township board members voted out over support of Gotion plant
- Expert: Long UAW strike could have ‘chilling effect’ on W. MI economy
- Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview closing in October
- Ground broken on multiuse Adelaide Pointe in Muskegon
- Grand Rapids amphitheater project leaders, public discuss details
- Report: Grand Action eyes site for soccer stadium
- ‘Game changer’: Arena expected to be future home of WMU hoops, hockey
This is the third in a four-part series looking back at trending stories of 2023. Make sure to check out Stories that made an impact in 2023 and Year in review: Target 8 investigations. Still to come: The most uplifting stories of the year. Watch for that later this week on The Seven.