GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year has been one of growth and, in some cases, growing pains related to development in West Michigan.

Here is a list of stories of new developments and changes in our area:

This is the third in a four-part series looking back at trending stories of 2023. Make sure to check out Stories that made an impact in 2023 and Year in review: Target 8 investigations. Still to come: The most uplifting stories of the year. Watch for that later this week on The Seven.