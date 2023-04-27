GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Take advantage of the events offered this weekend across West Michigan, including eating from food trucks, stretching with goats or hunting for trees.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of April 28:

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby

Roller derby is back in Grand Rapids this weekend at MSA Woodland.

On Saturday starting at 3 p.m., enjoy watching Grand Raggidy Roller Derby for the start of the 2023 season.

You can find more information or purchase tickets for just $10 here.

Big Tree Hunt in Grand Rapids

This Friday is Arbor Day and the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is holding an event that will get you appreciating trees in no time.

The Big Tree Hunt will give you the chance to work on your tree identification skills and check out the wide variety of them on the institute’s property.

The hunt begins at 6 p.m. and members can participate for free.

Food Truck Tasting Expo

The West Michigan Food Truck Tasting Expo will take place Sunday in Cedar Springs.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pour Michigan Wine Barn. Food that vendors at the expo will be serving includes pizza, ice cream, crepes and burritos.

You can register for the event by clicking here.

Grandville PD host bike rodeo

Is your child looking to learn how to ride a bike? The Grandville Police Department is here to help.

The department will hold a bike rodeo this Saturday that will give kids the chance to learn how to take their first crack at riding a bike. There will also be ice cream, giveaways and bike raffles at the event.

The event is free and will be held at the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot on Rivertown Parkway from 10 a.m. to noon.

Art for the Parks in West Olive

A pop-up art event is set to take place at the Hemlock Crossing Country Park this Saturday evening.

Art for the Parts 2023 will showcase art displays and also have pieces up for sale. The proceeds will go to benefitting the Ottawa County Parks Foundation. There will also be live music, food trucks and a cash bar.

More information can be found here.

Wyoming Spring Carnival

The city of Wyoming has brought back the Spring Carnival, which kicks off Friday afternoon.

Guests will enjoy rides, games and fair food for the next two weeks. Ticket sales go towards funding youth scholarships and also the parks and recreation department.

The carnival will be open from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, May 7.

Goat Yoga in Mattawan

You can get a good stretch this weekend in Mattawan alongside a few furry friends.

A goat yoga session is being held at Wild Reid Ranch this Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. The class will be held rain or shine and all you have to do is bring a mat.

More information can be found here.

Fairy Festival at Jackson School of the Arts

Jackson School of the Arts will be hosting the annual Fairy Festival this Friday.

The festival will give those in attendance to explore the Fairy Kingdom, Mermaid Cove and the Dark Mountain. You are encouraged to dress up and fit the theme.

Slots are open now and you can reserve your spot by clicking here.

Allegan Spring Craft and Vendor Show

The Spring Craft and Vendor Show in Allegan is this Saturday at the Robinson Manor.

Two floors of vendors will be taking over the building for the event, which will have plenty of great gift ideas ahead of Mother’s Day.

The show begins at 9 a.m. More information can be found here.

Sports Card Show in Stanton

The second annual Man Cave Sports Card Show is this Saturday at Central Montcalm High School.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be over 50 tables filled with sports cards, Pokemon cards and other memorabilia to check out. Former NBA player Chris Kaman will also be at the show to sign autographs.

For more information, click here.