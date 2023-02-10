GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is offering customers free smart thermostats that could play a role in lowering utility bills.

The program is designed to help households who are facing financial challenges with heating costs. A total of 30,000 thermostats have been slated to be given out with this program. Those customers who are “financially vulnerable” and use natural gas could qualify for one of the thermostats.

“Consumers Energy remains committed to helping our friends and neighbors, in the coldest days of winter and as the temperatures hopefully warm soon,” Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer, said in a statement. “We’re excited to provide smart thermostats, which reduce energy waste, in addition to dollars that will keep people safe and warm in their homes.”

Natural gas costs have started to fall since they hit a peak last year. Consumers said costs have dropped by 24% since October. The company has also released a list of tips it says will help lower your utility bill.

If you are interested in seeing if you qualify for a free Google Nest smart thermostat, click here.