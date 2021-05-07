Closings and delays for May 7, 2021

Local News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dense fog across West Michigan has prompted several districts to delay classes Friday morning.

Allegan County

  • Hopkins Public Schools: Two Hour Delay
  • Martin Public Schools: Two Hour Delay
  • St. Mary’s Visitation: Two Hour Delay
  • St. Stanislaus School: Two Hour Delay

Branch County

  • Branch ISD: Two hour delay, no morning Careers Center or pre-school programs
  • Coldwater Community Schools: Two Hour Delay
  • Quincy Community Schools: Two Hour Delay

Ionia County

  • Heartlands Institute of Technology: Two Hour Delay  No morning session due to fog. Students report at 11:45 am.
  • Ionia County ISD: 2 Hour Delay for Freedom Acres & Transitions Programs. No morning session for HIT but students report at 11:45
  • Ionia Public Schools: Two Hour Delay
  • SS. Peter & Paul School: Two Hour Delay, No AM Pre-School

Montcalm County

  • Fellowship Baptist Academy: Two hour delay

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links