Closings and delays for May 7, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dense fog across West Michigan has prompted several districts to delay classes Friday morning.
Allegan County
- Hopkins Public Schools: Two Hour Delay
- Martin Public Schools: Two Hour Delay
- St. Mary’s Visitation: Two Hour Delay
- St. Stanislaus School: Two Hour Delay
Branch County
- Branch ISD: Two hour delay, no morning Careers Center or pre-school programs
- Coldwater Community Schools: Two Hour Delay
- Quincy Community Schools: Two Hour Delay
Ionia County
- Heartlands Institute of Technology: Two Hour Delay No morning session due to fog. Students report at 11:45 am.
- Ionia County ISD: 2 Hour Delay for Freedom Acres & Transitions Programs. No morning session for HIT but students report at 11:45
- Ionia Public Schools: Two Hour Delay
- SS. Peter & Paul School: Two Hour Delay, No AM Pre-School
Montcalm County
- Fellowship Baptist Academy: Two hour delay