GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is seeking project proposals for Neighborhood Match Fund consideration.

The city says these projects center on inclusion, promote social justice and are designed to intentionally bring community members together in a way that fosters connections and relationships. The fund awards contracts between $500 and $5,000 to residents of Grand Rapids, informal groups, and nonprofits.

Contracts totaling $38,940 have been distributed to multiple city initiatives including the following:

The award amounts must be matched through additional sponsorships, donations and/ or volunteer hours. Proposals begin June 1 and will be accepted through June 30 for projects that will take place from September 2022 to February 2023. A full applicant guide and directions to submit a proposal can be found on the Grand Rapids website.