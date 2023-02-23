GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A midweek winter storm may slow traffic down the next few days, but a wide variety of weekend activities look to bring the fun back up to speed.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Feb. 24:

Chili Crawl in Zeeland & Chili Walk in Paw Paw

The best way to warm up from this storm may be with several bowls of chili. And you’ll have two chances to do just that this weekend.

On Saturday, head to either Zeeland for the Plaiderday Chili Crawl or to Paw Paw for the Chili Walk. Businesses at both events will be offering samples of their chili as well as other treats for you to try.

Tickets for the Paw Paw event can be found by clicking here. More information on Zeeland’s can be found here.

‘Jurassic Park’ in Concert in Kalamazoo

Experience the original “Jurassic Park” movie accompanied by a live orchestra this Friday.

The Kalamazoo Symphony will host a showing of the film alongside a live playing of the movie’s score at the Miller Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be found here.

MLK Unity Walk & African American live Museum

The second annual Unity Walk to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held Saturday morning at the Woodland Mall.

The walk will begin at 11 a.m. and will go from the food court to the entrance of Von Maur. A ceremony will then be held in honor of King and will feature remarks from Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley.

After the ceremony, an African American Live Museum will be presented by the New Hope Baptist Church and will showcase 25 different live performances of notable Black figures. that begins at 3 p.m.

More information on both the walk and the museum can be found by clicking here.

Grand Rapids Water Pool-ooza

In an effort to educate families in Grand Rapids on the water they drink, the city is offering classes with hands-on activities starting this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., those in attendance will follow the journey water takes to their faucets as well as learn how the treatment process works. The event will be held at the Lake Michigan Filtration Plant.

The city will also hold another event on March 11. Both are free to the public.

Gold, Griffins take over Van Andel Arena

The Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Gold will be hosting games at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins will take on the Chicago Wolves on Friday and the Cleveland Monsters the following night. Both games start at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday at 3 p.m., the Gold will host the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

To purchase tickets to any of these games, click here.

Human Hungry, Hungry Hippo Tournament

As part of the World of Winter Festival, Rosa Parks Circle will hold a live-action version of the popular board game Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Teams of six will compete in a recreation of the game with the slight twist of it being on ice. There are two different divisions for the tournament, either family or adults only.

More information on how the game is played or to register your team now, click here.

Learn to make kombucha

Kombucha, the fermented tea beverage loaded with probiotics, has become a popular drink for many and now you can learn how to make it from the comfort of your home.

On Saturday, the Frederik Meijer Gardens will hold Kombucha 101, where you will learn the history of the drink as well as how to make it safely.

Tickets are $45 for non-members and $35 if you have a membership to the gardens. You can purchase them by clicking here.

Tryout the sport of curling

Curling has grown in popularity over the years and the Grand Rapids Curling Club is looking to give some fans the opportunity to play it themselves.

A class will be held Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kentwood Ice Arena to teach beginners the basics of the sport.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

First Fish Fry of Lent

West Michigan fish fries are back as Lent officially began Wednesday.

Restaurants and churches from across our viewing area will be holding the fries every Friday until Easter Sunday on April 9.

You can find a local fish fry by you simply by clicking here.