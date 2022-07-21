BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 73-year-old man is missing, Battle Creek police say.

Stephen Steele Winslow, 73, left his home in Urbandale on Allen Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Battle Creek said in a release.

The city said his family his concerned for his health. It said he needs to take medication that he does not have with him.

Winslow is likely driving a silver 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Michigan license plate DPE 3324, with a Fox Racing sticker on the rear window, rust on the rear bumper on the driver-side and a dent on the other side of the bumper.

He is described as standing at 6′ tall and weighing 195 pounds with white hairs and green eyes. The last time he was seen he was wearing a blue polo-style shirt with horizontal stripes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his location should call police at 269.781.0911.