CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 100 dogs have a new home in Michigan after they were rescued from a puppy mill and commercial breeding operation.

On Friday afternoon, the dogs arrived at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport aboard a special charter plane used to rescue animals. Seven rescue organizations helped to unload the dogs.

The 98 small breed dogs were found living in cramped cages with poor ventilation, very limited health care and almost no socialization with humans, the Bissell Pet Foundation says. The dogs are part of the 225 dogs recently rescued by the foundation.

Ninety-eight dogs rescued from a puppy mill and commercial breeding operation arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on June 23, 2023.

“A hundred of those dogs are from the seizure enclosure of a puppy mill, a midwestern puppy mill, so not here in Michigan, and then 100 of the other dogs that we are getting a little bit more than that are from a commercial breeder who decided to surrender their breeding dogs,” Brittany Schlacter, spokesperson for Bissel Pet Foundation, said.

“You could definitely tell that they were those typical type puppy mill dogs. They were very very nervous and shut down and scared about everything even the slightest movement, the smallest sound they would jump and try to get away from you or away from whatever was scaring them. They were in pretty rough condition,” Megan Winters, director of shelter operations at Harbor Humane Society, said.

The dogs were being cared for at a national mill dog rescue facility in Missouri before being transported to Michigan, although Bissell said the puppy mill and commercial breeder weren’t located there. They were checked by veterinarians and given vaccines before being cleared to travel.

Harbor Humane Society in West Olive is expected to take 20 of those dogs and the remaining dogs will go to six other shelters in the state. The other 129 dogs will go to shelters and rescues in Connecticut and New York.

It’s expected to be a few weeks or months before the dogs are available for adoption.

