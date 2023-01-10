In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 911 outage is affecting several West Michigan areas Tuesday afternoon, according to dispatch stations.

Ottawa, Newaygo and Calhoun counties as well as the city of Grand Rapids all reported that their 911 lines were down around 4 p.m. During the outage, counties and the city are asking people to call alternate numbers as listed below:

Calhoun County: 517.293.3911 or text 911

517.293.3911 or text 911 Newaygo County : 231.689.5288

: 231.689.5288 Ottawa County : 800.249.0911

: 800.249.0911 Grand Rapids: 616.456.3444

Kent County, which operates independently from the city of Grand Rapids, said that its 911 services were operating as normal as of 4 p.m.

It is unknown how long the outage will persist.