Leon Hendrix signs off anchor desk, announces next move

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leon Hendrix signed off of the WOOD TV8 anchor desk following more than 13 years at the station Sunday evening.

Leon has accepted a new role at Spectrum Health, where he will work with the healthcare organization’s communications team.

“I’m proud to share that I’ll be staying right here in West Michigan joining an organization that is literally saving lives in this community around the clock,” Leon told viewers Sunday during his final broadcast on the anchor desk. “I will take on a lead role in Spectrum Health’s communications department. I will still be telling stories in hopes of making a difference.”

Leon will file his last report for News 8 Monday and will start his role with Spectrum Health later in the month.

“I just want to express my thanks to you. I hope you know that your viewership and trust is something we’ve never taken lightly here. I’ve always been so honored to have your eye, your ear, and, most importantly, your heart when our community has needed it most,” Leon told viewers. “I will miss being a part of this team and being with you here regularly, but I’m encouraged by what’s next and so grateful to have had this time here at WOOD TV. Thank you.”