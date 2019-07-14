Las Calaveras triumph over Kane County

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Chris Procter and Andre Lipcius each had three hits as Las Calaveras de West Michigan defeated Kane County 7-4 Saturday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

It was the largest crowd to see a game this year, totaling 7,700.

Las Calaveras scored the first five runs of the game with single runs in the first and second and three runs in the fifth. Nick Quintana had a two-run double in the fifth to highlight the early lead.

==Watch game highlights above.==

After Kane County scored three in the top of the sixth, West Michigan was able to respond with a pair.

Kane County scored a run in the eighth inning but could draw no closer.

West Michigan is now 2-0 when taking on the name Las Calaveras. The same two teams meet Sunday evening at Fifth Third Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm.

—–

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps