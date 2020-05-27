Closings & Delays
Lansing police officer injured, suspect dead in shootout

by: Ronnie Das

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An officer was hurt and a suspect killed during an exchange of gunfire in Lansing Tuesday night.

Officers say they were called to the 900 block of North Walnut Street off of West Oakland Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

They say they spoke with a 37-year-old man in the house. Then, police say, he came out shooting.

Six officers began shooting back. The suspect was killed.

One sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The name of the person killed wasn’t released Tuesday night.

