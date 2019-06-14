Kzoo schools names interim superintendent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo’s school board has selected an interim leader for the district.

Deputy Superintendent Gary Start will serve as interim superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools when Dr. Michael Rice takes over as state superintendent on July 1.

The district says having Start take on the role will give its board members time to conduct a thorough search for a new superintendent “with robust public input.”

After leading the Kalamazoo district for a dozen years, Rice was selected as the state superintendent last month by a 5-3 vote by the Michigan Board of Education.

Sheila Alles has served as interim superintendent for a year since the death of Brian Whiston.

Rice will make $216,000 — the same amount as Whiston’s final salary and Alles’ pay.