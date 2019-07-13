Kzoo man dies in hospital after shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is dead after being shot in the city’s northside Friday evening.

Officers from the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of N. Burdick Street around 6 p.m.

Authorities say when officers arrived to the scene they found 21-year-old Dontae Lawrence laying in the road with a gunshot wound.

Lawrence was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Township police say this incident was a homicide and are working to gather information about the suspect.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and anyone with information is asked to call (269) 567-7523 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.